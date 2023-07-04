"Not due to talent issue" - LA Knight reveals the real reason why WWE fired him in 2014

LA Knight recently opened up about why WWE released him from his previous contract nine years ago.

After wrestling for a few years in other promotions, LA Knight signed a developmental contract with the Stamford-based company in 2013. The Maryland native reported to the Performance Center and competed as Slate Randall in a few live shows. However, WWE released him from his contract in August 2014.

In a recent interview with Sporting News, the 40-year-old revealed why the company let him go almost a decade ago.

"I'm sure some people know I was at the PC 10 years ago, 2013-2014. I actually started 10 years ago yesterday. So, I was not released due to a talent issue. That was made very very clear to me. I was released because of a perception issue because I was perceived as, we'll just say a jerk, which was ridiculous. There was an issue with me and the head coach at the time and we just bumped heads. And I'm not, maybe I'm too proud of a man, I don't know. But, like, if I'm getting messed with, I'm gonna push back and that didn't go well. So, I ended up getting pushed out," he said.

Knight added:

"And I was told, you know, 'There's a perception and for that perception to go away, you need to go away for a little bit. We think you're immensily talented but for right now, we just need to, you know, whatever. So, maybe in six months, nine months, a year, whatever.' And true to that, a year later, I was then talking to them about coming back." [3:33 - 4:38]

LA Knight is now one of the most popular superstars in WWE

Despite the company's interest in re-signing him, LA Knight's negotiations with WWE broke down a year after he was released. The 40-year-old competed for four years in IMPACT Wrestling, during which time he held the IMPACT World Championship. He also wrestled in NWA for about three years before finally returning to the Stamford-based company in 2021.

Knight is currently active on SmackDown. He recently competed in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. However, he failed to capture the briefcase as Damian Priest emerged victorious.

