"Not everybody's relative needs to be allowed to wrestle at WrestleMania" - Jim Cornette on young WWE RAW star

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette feels that Dominik Mysterio should not have been on the WrestleMania card this year.

Dominik Mysterio and his father, WWE legend Rey Mysterio, were in a tag team match at The Show of Shows. The father-son duo lost their match against the team of The Miz and Logan Paul.

On Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Cornette said that Logan Paul seems like a more legitimate athlete than Dominik.

"Not everybody's relative needs to be allowed to wrestle at WrestleMania. Logan Paul is an athlete, he looks like an athlete, he's had shoot fights. Dominik Mysterio works hard, he can do stuff, you can tell he's put a lot in his wrestling training, but he has put absolutely nothing in his physical training and he looks like the counter guy at Circuit City.

Cornette added that Dominik doesn't have the physical stature to feature on a big card like WrestleMania.

"And - I love his father, great talent - I've never met this kid and I'm not trying to bury him as a horrible person, but I don't think that he looks visually like a Superstar that should be wrestling on the biggest stage in the entire business," said Cornette. [1:58 to 2:50]

Cornette also suggested that Dominik could have worn a mask like his father Rey Mysterio.

Why Dominik Mysterio hasn't been allowed to wear a mask in WWE

WWE commentator Michael Cole disclosed on commentary that Dominik hasn't been allowed to wear a mask yet because he has to earn it like his father did years ago.

Dominik has been a part of the company for two years, making his debut in 2020. He and his father held the SmackDown Tag Team titles at WrestleMania Backlash last year, which was Dominik's first and only title in the company so far.

They lost the titles to The Usos at the Money in the Bank show last year, with the reign lasting 63 days.

