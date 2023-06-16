Not everyone will get a story like The Rock and Steve Austin or John Cena and CM Punk, believes 34-year-old WWE Superstar

The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin or John Cena, and CM Punk have been one of the biggest rivalries. 34-year-old WWE Superstar Ricochet believes that not everyone will get a story like them.

Ricochet has qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match. He will get a chance to move his career on the path of other successful superstars and cash in on any major title if he wins the MITB briefcase.

In Mark Andrews' My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast, Ricochet mentioned that the most important thing to get that story that all of the WWE Superstars want, like the Rock vs. Austin feud or Cena vs. CM Punk feud, he needs to deliver when it matters.

"So, until that comes, until that time comes and I get the opportunity to do the story and get that story which obviously, we all want the Rock-Austin, we all want the Cena-CM Punk. We all want these stories, you know? But I think the most important thing is delivering when it matters, delivering when you can, what you can when it matters. That way, when the time comes and they hand me a microphone, I’m telling everybody, 'hey, I’m better than your favorite wrestler so, sorry,'" said Ricochet. [H/T Post wrestling]

Nilesh G @oye_nilesh



The crowd goes crazy after this Superplex!



#WWERaw



Superplex to Bronson Reed from Ricochet and Nakamura!The crowd goes crazy after this Superplex! Superplex to Bronson Reed from Ricochet and Nakamura!The crowd goes crazy after this Superplex!#WWERaw https://t.co/gy6Jo6QUrI

WWE Superstar Ricochet believes he doesn't get the same opportunities as Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and Cody Rhodes

Ricochet believes that people think they are about to see something cool whenever he comes out in the ring.

That is good and bad for him because he doesn't get the same opportunities as other WWE Superstars like Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and Cody Rhodes.

"Ricochet, he kind of gets a reset every time he comes out. So whether he lost in five minutes last week, people don’t really remember, because when he comes out, they just know they’re about to see something cool and so I think that’s like a good and bad thing for Ricochet because I don’t really get the opportunity, like for example, like a Seth [Rollins] or an A.J. [Styles] or someone, a Cody [Rhodes] or someone."

Phil Ouimette @Philouimette_ Fans: “Money in the Bank should be used to Push Younger Talent.”



Also Fans: “This is the worst Money in the Bank I’ve ever seen. There’s no Star Power?”



None of them are “stars” to you?



Whoever Wins this will have a chance to Win their FIRST World Championship. That’s awesome! Fans: “Money in the Bank should be used to Push Younger Talent.”Also Fans: “This is the worst Money in the Bank I’ve ever seen. There’s no Star Power?”None of them are “stars” to you?Whoever Wins this will have a chance to Win their FIRST World Championship. That’s awesome! https://t.co/yvxQbnIhsp

Ricochet will compete against Damian Priest, Butch, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, and Santos Escobar for the Money in the Bank. Whoever wins will get a chance to cash in on major titles.

Who do you think will win the Money in the Bank? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes