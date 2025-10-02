"Not a fan" - Current WWE star 'exposes' his boss, Triple H

A current WWE star has playfully exposed his boss, Triple H. The Game leads WWE as its Chief Content Officer and hence has a lot of say in how the stars are presented on TV.

These inputs range from their on-screen character to their booking as well as the entrance music. In a recent interview, The Vision's Bronson Reed has revealed how HHH wasn't too amused by one of his ideas.

Talking to AFL Today, Reed said that he wanted to use 'Guillotine,' a song from the band Death Grips, in WWE for his entrance music. Reed shared a laugh as he mentioned that Triple H wasn't a fan of the song.

"Well, the thing is, this is going to expose my boss for a little bit here, he’s a good dude. I once showed Guillotine to Triple H, and he was not a fan. I think maybe he didn’t listen to it in the right atmosphere. You know, listening to something on your phone and then hearing some crazy man start rambling. I’m like, if you heard it in an arena with the bass and the treble and stuff, then you would understand why it works. But yeah, he was not a fan of Guillotine," he said.

You can watch the interview below:

He had been using the song on the independents, but it seems his boss wasn't convinced when he heard it. During the interview, the Aus-Zilla talked about the importance of the entrance music and how it sets the tone for a star.

Triple H reassured Bronson Reed after his injury

At Survivor Series 2024, Bronson Reed suffered an injury to his ankle during the War Games match. He attempted to deliver a Tsunami on Roman Reigns from the top of the cage but ended up injuring himself.

While he was out of action, he was worried about his push on the roster. In an interview with Busted Open, he revealed that weeks after his surgery, Triple H reached out to him and said that his injury setback won't have an effect on his standing in the company.

This turned out to be true as Reed returned to WWE earlier this year and was aligned with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. Since then, he has been made to look like a threat, even taking out Roman Reigns at Clash in Paris despite losing the match.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit AFL Today and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

