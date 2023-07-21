"Not gonna put any money on The Tribal Chief for that collision" - WWE employee feels Roman Reigns may not be able to defeat top superstar

WWE announcer Corey Graves spoke about the impending encounter between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.

Jey created history at Money in the Bank when he became the first man to pin Reigns in over three years. Since then, the animosity between The Tribal Chief and his cousins has reached a peak. Roman and Solo Sikoa hospitalized Jimmy Uso, and the following week Paul Heyman blamed Jey Uso for his brother's condition.

This week on After the Bell, Graves mentioned that he would not bet against Jey Uso at this point. He explained that the former-Right Hand Man has come a long way from his encounters against Roman back in 2020, and it would be a hard fight for The Tribal Chief if the two faced each other in the ring.

"I can't believe I'm gonna say this, I cannot say I would bet against Jey Uso in a match against Roman Reigns. Not now, two years ago, yes. Now, I don't know if I can do it. I'm not gonna say I'm gonna put money on Jey. But I'm certainly not gonna put any money on The Tribal Chief for that collision." [6:43 - 7:00]

Roman Reigns will be on SmackDown this week

Last week on SmackDown, Paul Heyman told Jey Uso that Roman Reigns will be on the show this week.

Roman has been the champion for well over 1000 days and has established himself as the most dominant champion of the modern era. This week the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will have a lot on his mind as he squares off with Jey Uso for a Rules of Engagement segment.

It will be interesting to see how this angle pans out and whether Jey finally gets retribution from the oppressive Tribal Chief.

