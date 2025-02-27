Not Gunther, Shawn Michaels, or Chris Jericho, Matt Cardona surprisingly picks legendary SmackDown star for WWE fan question

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder) recently picked a major SmackDown name ahead of Gunther, Shawn Michaels, and Chris Jericho, in response to a fan question related to the Intercontinental Title. It is none other than The Miz.

The Miz is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. The A-Lister has been at the top of his game in World Wrestling Entertainment for over two decades and is still going strong. Throughout his career, Miz has won several titles, including the WWE Championship twice and the Intercontinental Championship a whopping eight times.

A fan recently asked other X (FKA Twitter) users which WWE star immediately comes to their mind when they see the Intercontinental Championship. Legendary former Intercontinental Title winners like Gunther, Shawn Michaels, and Chris Jericho were some easy picks. However, Matt Cardona replied to the post with The Miz's name.

It should also be noted that Cardona is also a former Intercontinental Champion, but he still name-dropped his friend.

"Miz," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

WWE legend Hulk Hogan was full of praise for The Miz

During a recent edition of The Pat McAfee Show, WWE legend Hulk Hogan said he had been watching The Miz for a very long time.

The Hulkster also mentioned that he believed the former United States Champion never missed a beat when it came to his performances in the Stamford-based promotion.

"What a pro this guy is! Good God! You talk about a professional, bro, and I've been watching this kid... he's not a kid, this man; excuse me, Mike. This guy doesn't miss a beat, bro! He's spot-on," Hogan said.

The Miz has achieved almost everything in the world of professional wrestling. However, despite all these achievements, it doesn't seem the star will be stopping anytime soon. 2024 was a great year for The A-Lister, as he reunited with R-Truth and won the RAW Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL.

However, they were later split up and are currently performing individually on SmackDown. It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Miz's future on the blue brand.

