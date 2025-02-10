"What a pro this guy is!" - Hulk Hogan lavishes 21-time WWE champion with praise

Recently, Hulk Hogan made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Speaking about his experience with wrestling and, in turn, other pro wrestlers, the Hall of Famer lavished a 21-time WWE champion with praise.

When it comes to WWE, The Miz has won it all. He has won two world titles, 10 secondary titles, and nine tag team titles, making him a 21-time champion. But, his stacked resume aside, it's his work both in the ring and outside it that has impressed many.

This is exactly what impressed Hulk Hogan as well. He had nothing but good things to say about The Miz, praising him for being a great professional and for never missing a beat.

"What a pro this guy is! Good God! You talk about a professional, bro, and I've been watching this kid...he's not a kid, this man; excuse me, Mike. This guy doesn't miss a beat, bro. He's spot-on," claimed Hogan [02:13:17-02:13:34]

The A-Lister has been a loyal servant to WWE for close to 21 years now. It's no wonder legends like Hogan and other superstars are impressed by his professionalism. Although he is not in the World Championship picture anymore, he is still an important figure both backstage and in the locker room.

Hulk Hogan also praised a bunch of other stars following WWE Royal Rumble

On the same episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Hulk Hogan spoke highly of some other superstars following the Royal Rumble. The PLE was a huge success, and many stars showed up and showed out, furthering some incredible storylines ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on the same, The Hulkster praised the likes of CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Kevin Owens, calling them "stars" and noting their ability to "carry their weight." However, he did share some concerns, as he hoped none of these stars would get hurt, given how intense these storylines are.

Considering what happened at the Royal Rumble, both with the Rhodes-Owens match and the Men's Rumble match, Hogan's concern is not that surprising. But, as he mentioned, all these stars are professionals and are more than capable of living up to their potential.

