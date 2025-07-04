  • home icon
"Not to hide... but to heal" - Jade Cargill sends heartbreaking message ahead of WWE SmackDown

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jul 04, 2025 02:09 GMT
Jade Cargill
Jade Cargill is a former AEW star (source: WWE.com)

Jade Cargill sent a heartbreaking message to the fans on social media. This happened a day before WWE SmackDown.

When Jade Cargill first arrived in WWE, it was evident that she would be on the receiving end of a major push. She was instantly put into a tag team with Bianca Belair, and together, they became the Women's Tag Team Champions. However, their partnership ended after Cargill got injured last year. When she returned, she started a singles career. Cargill recently won the Queen of the Ring Tournament after defeating Asuka in the finals at Night of Champions.

The former AEW star has now taken to social media to share a heartbreaking message, stating that she has been searching for some quiet time to heal herself.

"Lately, I’ve needed quiet more than anything. Not to hide... but to heal. To sit in the sun, breathe, and just be. There’s a kind of strength in that— in choosing peace when everything else feels loud. 🥰."
Check out her post here.

Former WWE Superstar Ariel criticized Jade Cargill's match at Night of Champions

At Night of Champions, Jade Cargill faced Asuka in the finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Both women put on a hard-fought battle. However, Cargill seemed out of place in the match at times, and it looked like she was rushing things too much.

Speaking on a recent episode of Ring The Belle, Ariel (aka Shelly Martinez) said that some spots in the match needed better execution. She also called Jade "green."

"I felt like some of the spots could have been executed a little bit better, and it would have made it more impactful. It would have put over both of them, and in my head, I was like, 'Are they being rushed right now?' I didn't realize that the Jade girl was green. Maybe it was just her thinking of the next spot cause she's nervous and doesn't want to mess up. I get that, and the executions with that finish, it just would have been, so even the that hook on the leg, I'm like, 'Come on!'"
Jade Cargill will now compete for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2025.

