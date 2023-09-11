Not JD McDonagh, wrestling veteran has a different WWE Superstar in mind for joining Judgment Day

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes WWE star Logan Paul would be a great addition to The Judgment Day.

During a recent episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, The Maverick said that if he teamed up with Dominik Mysterio, the duo would be the most hated tag team in wrestling. Paul felt that his pairing with "Dirty" Dom would even eclipse the chemistry Dom has with Rhea Ripley.

On a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan mentioned that The Maverick could join the faction when either Finn Balor or Damian Priest split from the group. He felt that Logan didn't need to take the backseat to Rhea and Dom but, rather, could partner with the NXT North American Champion.

"When this guy leaves, whoever leaves, whether it's Priest or Finn, he could take their slot. Doesn't have to be a third wheel to anybody. He could be part of Judgment Day and him and Dom could be a tag team within that." [From 5:17 - 5:28]

You can watch the full video here:

Logan Paul and Dominik Mysterio went up against each other at WWE WrestleMania

There is a lot of history between Logan Paul and Dominik Mysterio in WWE. Back in 2022, in the build-up to WrestleMania 38, Logan was just starting out in the world of pro wrestling.

The Miz, meanwhile, was in a rivalry with Rey Mysterio and managed to insult Dominik as well, insinuating that Eddie Guerrero may have, in fact, been his real father.

Expand Tweet

This led to a spectacular tag team match between The Miz and Logan Paul, teaming up to face the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik.

Logan also referred to this during his podcast and said that the two could feed off their long history and build one of the most detested tag teams in the history of WWE.

Would you like to see Dominik and Logan Paul team up in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Keepin' it 100 and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.