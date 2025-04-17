Not John Cena, Roman Reigns or Jey Uso: WWE Hall of Famer makes shocking pick for WrestleMania 41 "show stealer"

John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Jey Uso are some of the biggest names headlining this year's WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. However, a WWE Hall of Famer has a different pick of superstars who might steal the show this weekend.
Cena is set to main event Night 2, challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Reigns will main event Night 1, taking on CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a triple-threat match. "Main Event" Jey, on the other hand, will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title on Night 1.
On the latest episode of the My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett made his predictions for WrestleMania 41. The Hall of Famer snubbed the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Jey Uso and praised the build for the Tiffany Stratton-Charlotte Flair feud, predicting the two women will have a show-stealing match inside the Allegiant Stadium.
"I've got a suspicious thought, ‘There's your show stealer.’ There's been all that chatter to go around it. They heated it back up, kind of got the chess pieces if you will because who's the heel? Who's the babyface? And where are they going with this? I mean Tiffany, the champion, but boy the stuff they did on Friday, she's no doubt. The antagonist now that is Charlotte, it's just set up in the right way," Jarrett said. [From 05:34 to 06:05]
Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair have made things personal on The Road to WrestleMania 41, bringing a lot of heat going into the match, which is scheduled for Night 1.
Roman Reigns opens up about his current contract with WWE
Speaking in an interview with Vanity Fair, Roman Reigns revealed that he has one year left on his current deal with WWE. It's set to expire after next year's WrestleMania, but he's looking to sign an extension, possibly for a year or two, before making a jump to Hollywood:
"After I finish the contract that I’m in, we probably got another year or two max. Then it's time to take on a less physical form of entertainment," Reigns said. [H/T: Vanity Fair]
The Original Tribal Chief already has a stellar schedule and will be featured in an upcoming film called The Pickup. Its main stars are Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson, Keke Palmer, Eva Longoria, and Jack Kesy.
