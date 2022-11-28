Roman Reigns and The Bloodline came out on top at Survivor Series after Sami Zayn proved his loyalty to the family. While there were several talking points coming out of the show, many fans noticed that Roman Reigns was the only member of the group not wearing red.

There was a belief that this was because he's the leader and The Tribal Chief, but according to WWE costume designer Sarath Ton on NotSam Wrestling, Reigns had gear made for the show, but he didn't like the texture of the fabric.

"The Bloodline, I did all the red. You will notice that there was one member of the Bloodline who wasn’t in red, and that’s not because it wasn’t made, it was because the fabric texture wasn’t what he thought it was going to be. He put it on to see how it felt. At the end of the day, he’s the Tribal Chief, he gets to do what he wants. It would have been cool if they were all dressed in red, but at the same time, he does his thing, and you’re following him," said Sarath Ton. [H/T Wrestletalk]

Roman Reigns is rumored to be facing Kevin Owens at the upcoming Royal Rumble event

The Bloodline is now finally all on the same page, and it appears that the events of Survivor Series will now push into The Royal Rumble next year.

Current rumors suggest that Kevin Owens will face Roman Reigns at The Royal Rumble before Sami Zayn is handed a shot at the title at Elimination Chamber the following month.

It's unclear how The Bloodline will get past Sami Zayn facing off against Reigns or if there will be some kind of implosion, but Reigns appears to have several challengers stepping up.

