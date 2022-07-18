"Not until it's under new management" - Former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis gives scathing response about possible WWE return

Former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis recently gave a brutal response when asked if she'd ever rejoin the company.

Kanellis first began working with the WWE back in 2004 when they hosted their Diva Search. Following that, she would work as a backstage interviewer for WWE before becoming an in-ring talent.

She initially left the company in 2009 and spent time working in Ring of Honor, TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, and in certain Japanese promotions, but returned to WWE in 2017 with her husband Mike Bennett, then known as Mike Kanellis. During this run, Kanellis earned a reign with the 24/7 Championship, her only championship as a WWE Superstar.

Now working for IMPACT Wrestling again following her second WWE departure in 2020, Maria seemingly has no intention of returning to Vince McMahon's company. When a recent fan tweet claimed that Kanellis should make a WWE comeback, the former IMPACT Knockouts Champion said that this would only happen if the company was under new management.

"No. Not until it is under new management/ownership," Kanellis wrote.

Maria's husband Mike Bennett has re-joined IMPACT's roster alongside her following his WWE departure. The pair also made a brief return to Ring of Honor before it was purchased by Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling.

What was the fan reaction to Maria Kanellis' tweet?

Wrestling fans have taken to Twitter to reply to Kanellis' scathing WWE post. One fan had some serious criticism of the McMahon family.

Dean @HoweRhowe1980 @MariaLKanellis Vince, Steph and Triple H are not gonna make WWE worth watching again. They will say oh we’re going tv-14 but really nothing is gonna change @MariaLKanellis Vince, Steph and Triple H are not gonna make WWE worth watching again. They will say oh we’re going tv-14 but really nothing is gonna change

Another fan was quite harsh, telling Kanellis that no one misses her on WWE programming.

Another questioned how long WWE boss Vince McMahon could really keep running the company for.

Joseph Burns @Joe_WWE1 @MariaLKanellis How long do you think Vince will able to run WWE?? because he is nearing 80 and surely he’d realise by now it’s time to step back @MariaLKanellis How long do you think Vince will able to run WWE?? because he is nearing 80 and surely he’d realise by now it’s time to step back

And one fan tried to claim that even though Kanellis may not look back fondly on her time with WWE, they have certainly helped her and her family. This particular insinuation, however, has been refuted by Bennett in the past.

It will be interesting to see if Maria Kanellis ever changes her mind about WWE. You can read more about her by clicking right here.

