"Not one person was booing" - Wrestling veteran calls out WWE for piping in fake boos during Charlotte Flair’s promo (Exclusive)

Veteran WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the company piping in fake noises for Charlotte Flair. The Queen was on SmackDown for a promo segment with Tiffany Stratton.
WWE announcer Wade Barrett facilitated an intense confrontation between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton. The two stars berated each other with some vicious verbal jabs. Flair claimed Ludwig Kaiser, Tiffany's partner, was in her DMs after the WWE Women's Champion took a shot at Flair's personal life.
This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo noted that the crowd was silent during the promo. The veteran writer pointed out that WWE was piping in boos for Charlotte during the segment and it was very evident looking at the crowd. He felt the creative team was doing it to get heat on Flair because of how she berated the champ last week.
"People, don't be so naive. They were clear as day piping in the boos for Charlotte. Nobody was booing in the arena. Nobody. Not one person was booing. Here's what happened. Charlotte totally buried Tiffy last week, remember? So that's why they did this... They had these booing chants over Charlotte so loud and you're looking at everybody in the crowd, and not one person is booing." [From 16:27 to 17:29]
Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE
Check out the video below:
The intense rivalry between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton keeps heating up as the buildup to WrestleMania continues. It will be interesting to see who walks out of The Show of Shows as the WWE Women's Champion.
If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the exclusive YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.