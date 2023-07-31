"Not a shred of jealousy" – Cody Rhodes reveals who he is rooting for between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes has revealed his honest feelings on Jey Uso possibly beating Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Uso will challenge his cousin for the title in a Tribal Combat match at the upcoming premium live event.

Speaking in a recent interview with Raj Prashad of Uproxx, Rhodes mentioned that there wouldn't be any sense of "jealousy" if Jey dethrones the Tribal Chief.

"I think whoever is in the position who pins Roman Reigns and leaves with the WWE Undisputed Championship, it’s almost a moment that I can’t tell you how that will feel or I can’t tell you how that will look until we see it, because I think it’s just starting to dawn on people how significant it could be. If that is Jey Uso, hats off to him, amazing. Not a shred of jealousy in my body. That is as pure and good a man as you can find," said Rhodes.

He continued:

"If it ended up in a situation where I was able to get back and it was me, I wouldn’t be prepared for that onslaught of feeling. Because fans, we feel. I’m a fan as well, so when I’m watching him and this unbelievable reign that he’s put down, it’s like this conqueror of old. It’s now a time period. Roman has a timeline, essentially. This is the Roman era because of how long he’s held on to these things. It will be very significant and, gosh, the man who does it. That man is a special, special person in the record books." added Rhodes. [H/T: Fightful]

Cody Rhodes was unsuccessful in beating Roman Reigns for the title at WrestleMania 39

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Having won the 30-Man Royal Rumble, the American Nightmare earned himself the opportunity to headline the Grandest Stage of Them All. However, he was unable to dethrone Reigns, who retained his title courtesy of interference from Solo Sikoa.

Rhodes is currently feuding with Brock Lesnar, whom he will face in their trilogy bout at SummerSlam.

Would you like to see Jey Uso end Reigns' title run? Sound off in the comments section below...