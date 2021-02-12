"He wants to build young talent" - Triple H on the possibility of Edge wrestling on NXT

Edge returned to WWE two weeks ago at the WWE Royal Rumble after almost seven months away from action. He outlasted 29 other Superstars to win the Royal Rumble match from the number one spot, becoming the third person in WWE history to do so.

Since then, Edge has taken the liberty of going across all WWE brands, including NXT. His appearance on the black and yellow brand raised quite a few eyebrows and people suspected whether he'd ever be wrestling on NXT.

On the WWE NXT: Takeover Pre-Show media call, Triple H talked about Edge's appearance and what the future holds for him on the Wednesday night brand.

"He really is in a place in his mind where he wants to build young [talent] and just get them rolling in different directions. He has been talking to me, since prior to coming back the first time at the Royal Rumble, over a year ago, of coming to NXT and not only stepping in the ring and talking, but stepping in the ring and performing. Prior to him even coming to the Rumble he sorta kinda gave me 'here's my list; I'd like to work with this guy, I'd like to work with him, I would love to come here and work with this person.' Since where he's at you know that youth is exciting, their enthusiasm , their passion for this their drive, their desire and I think when he came to NXT . . . I could see this smile on his face all day as he went around and he was talking to these guys and girls and it's awesome to see. So I don't think any of it is beyond the realm of possibility . . . one way or the other, depending on where WrestleMania goes, beyond that, I think there's a possibility for him to come to NXT and sort of use his star power to one: help them and elevate but also to have that final few chapters of his career . . . that's something he's not only willing to do, but really pushing hard to do."

Who will Edge face at WWE WrestleMania this year?

Edge after winning the Royal Rumble

Since winning the WWE Royal Rumble, Edge has been scouting his potential targets after visiting all three main WWE brands to stand toe-to-toe with the three top champions.

However, there are some reports that suggest there are plans for Edge to challenge for the WWE Universal Championship and face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

There are still two months left until WrestleMania, and Edge has already announced that he will be delaying his decision until after Elimination Chamber. Only time will tell where things go from there.