Not The Rock, wrestling veteran picks another legendary opponent for Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam

Second-generation superstar Cody Rhodes is at the top of the mountain in WWE as the current Undisputed WWE Champion. He won the title from Roman Reigns in a Bloodline Rules Match at WrestleMania XL.

Since winning the title at The Show of Shows, Rhodes has been on a stellar run. After the recently concluded WWE Draft, it was clear that The American Nightmare would be on SmackDown as the top champion for the blue brand. The 38-year-old successfully defended the title against AJ Styles at Backlash and is scheduled to face Logan Paul at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event this weekend.

This week on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer spoke about the current state of flux in WWE. He stated that the King of the Ring tournament would shed light on the next months of matchups heading into The Biggest Party of The Summer. The veteran pointed out that if a SmackDown star won the tournament, they could face off against Cody Rhodes. Meltzer felt that Rhodes vs. Randy Orton at SummerSlam would be a great match, given their history from back in the day.

Expand Tweet

As of this writing, Randy Orton is scheduled to face Tama Tonga in the semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament. The two stars will collide on the May 24 episode of SmackDown, which will emanate from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The winner will face RAW's Gunther in the final of the tournament this Saturday. Notably, the King and Queen of the Ring winners will earn a world title shot at SummerSlam.

Cody Rhodes feels he needs a new manager

The American Nightmare is scheduled to defend the WWE Undisputed Championship against Logan Paul this weekend. The match was made official when SmackDown GM Nick Aldis announced that Cody Rhodes would defend his title against The Maverick in Saudi Arabia.

During a recent interview with the Busted Open podcast, Cody mentioned seeing Logan surrounded by so many people during the contract signing, that he was wondering if he would need a traditional wrestling manager as well. During the segment, Logan Paul exploited a loophole in the contract and escaped from putting the US Title on the line in Saudi Arabia.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how Cody fares against the Social Media Sensation at King and Queen of the Ring this weekend.