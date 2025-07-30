"Not true" - Bruce Prichard kills WWE RAW rumor

WWE RAW's debut on Netflix earlier this year garnered a lot of attention. Throughout its run, RAW had become a staple of cable and network television. But in a new dawn, WWE's flagship show is now a part of the streaming giant's offerings.

Over the years, Monday Night RAW has switched from being a two-hour show to a three-hour weekly episodic program. So, when WWE moved to Netflix, there was a belief that RAW would have a flexible runtime, depending on what they wanted to do.

In fact, WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, mentioned that they wouldn't have the limitations of cable or network television. However, Bruce Prichard, the executive director of the creative team, has dismissed the notion.

In the first episode of WWE: Unreal, the Netflix docuseries giving fans a look into how the writers' room operates in WWE, Prichard shed light on RAW's runtime on the OTT platform.

"People had in their own minds that 'it's Netflix we can go two hours, we can go three hours, we can go four hours if we want.' Not true," he said. [From 46:10 onwards]

Bruce Prichard said this during the main event of RAW's debut on Netflix, which saw CM Punk face Seth Rollins. The match reportedly went overtime, something that WWE had to be careful about.

Notably, the match was produced by Chris Park, aka TNA legend Abyss.

Bruce Prichard's words contradict Triple H's earlier assertion

While Bruce Prichard made it clear that RAW is running on a fixed schedule on Netflix, his comments seem to contradict what Triple H said just before RAW's Netflix premiere.

Talking on the SI Media podcast with Jimmy Traina, The Game mentioned that earlier, if a segment went over its allotted time, they would have to adjust the time for the rest of the show to stay in line with its schedule and ad breaks. However, with WWE on Netflix, he said there won't be any such issues.

"I think we'll have a little bit more freedom in the format here. I think we'll have a little bit more freedom to say if two hours, you know, is not enough time to get everybody in the show," he said. [From 3:36 onwards]

Right now, RAW keeps a runtime of three hours on Netflix. While it can change in the future, it seems they are still running on a schedule, adhering to the platform's fixed timings, according to Bruce Prichard.

