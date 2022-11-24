"Not at all upset they lost" - Former WWE Universal Champion claims he won't support Canada in the FIFA World Cup due to Kevin Owens

Finn Balor recently took to Twitter to send a message to fellow WWE star Kevin Owens after Canada's loss in the FIFA World Cup.

Les Rouges were in Group F action as they faced Belgium in their first-ever World Cup game. Alphonso Davies missed a penalty in the first half and Belgium eventually won the match with a scoreline of 1-0.

Following a recent Twitter interaction, Balor took a dig at Owens by claiming that he wasn't upset with Canada's defeat and won't be cheering for them in the World Cup:

"I had been cheering for Canada in the World Cup today, but after reading this tweet from @FightOwensFight I’m not at all upset they lost!" wrote Finn Balor.

Check out Balor's tweet and his interaction with Owens below:

Balor and Owens recently shared the ring on Monday Night RAW. The two men crossed paths in a six-man tag team match. The Judgment Day faced The Brawling Brutes ahead of the latter's WarGames Match with The Bloodline at Survivor Series.

Finn Balor will be in action at WWE Survivor Series against AJ Styles

Finn Balor and AJ Styles previously faced each at TLC 2017. Balor walked out with the win after an incredible match between the two. They will collide in a rematch at the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event.

Balor and Styles reignited their rivalry in 2022 with the Irishman attempting to recruit The Phenomenal One into The Judgment Day. However, Styles was never interested in joining forces with the heel faction.

DeonteDDJ (-_•) 🔥ジ🤘🏽🦥 #DDJAS @deonteddj This AJ Styles and Finn Balor interaction in Black & Gold NXT >>> This AJ Styles and Finn Balor interaction in Black & Gold NXT >>> https://t.co/g7CJ1PlyIe

This eventually led to the return of Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, who returned to WWE to reform The OC. At Crown Jewel, The OC and Judgment Day went toe-to-toe in a six-man tag team match.

The feud will continue till Survivor Series, this time with Mia Yim being added to the mix. Yim recently to WWE returned to join forces with The OC and was revealed as the faction's answer to the 'Rhea Ripley problem.'

