Note on Charlotte Flair's new WWE contract - Reports

New details have emerged regarding WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair's brand new contract.

After sustaining multiple injuries during an episode of SmackDown few weeks ago, news emerged that the former 14-time world champion had secured a multi-year contract, one of the most substantial deals ever awarded to a woman in the sport's history.

A recent revelation has surfaced regarding the timing of this contract signing. As per The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the deal was actually sealed several months ago. Hence, the recent news about Charlotte's contract wasn't exactly new information when it came out.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair thinks that Charlotte's return will be monumental

Charlotte Flair suffered a string of injuries, including a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus during her match against Asuka which took place on Friday Night SmackDown few weeks ago.

In a recent episode of Casual Conversations with The Classic, wrestling legend Ric Flair discussed his daughter Charlotte's injury. He mentioned that her comeback would potentially be the greatest storyline ever seen in wrestling.

"She'll come back from this injury. It's stressing her out because she hasn't been hurt in a long time, but she's so muscled up. She'll come through the surgery, they'll put some stem cells in her, she'll come back, and it'll be the greatest storyline of all time. She and Bayley, IYO, Asuka. There are more people for her to wrestle. She has so much going on. I'm not knocking any of the other girls. Someone has to be the best, that's just the way it is," Ric Flair said.

According to the latest updates, Charlotte is anticipated to be sidelined for at least the next nine months of WWE action.

