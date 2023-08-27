Note on Shane McMahon's WWE status - Reports

A new report has emerged on WWE Superstar Shane McMahon's return to the company after a long hiatus.

Shane has been featured on WWE television since 1988. During his early days, he used to come out alongside his father, Vince McMahon, for the latter's feuds against different superstars.

However, Shane quickly became a sensation in the Stamford-based promotion and managed to win several titles, including the European Championship, Hardcore Championship, and Tag Team Championship.

His last bout was against The Miz at WrestleMania 39, in which McMahon tore his quad muscle early on in the match. Since then, he hasn't stepped into the ring or made any appearances.

According to Ringside News, a new report by PWInsider's Mike Johnson suggests that Shane McMahon may not make an appearance anytime soon, at least not before the company's merger with Endeavor is completed.

"Nothing that I have heard. I don’t see it happening anytime soon, certainly not before Endeavor acquires WWE."

Former WWE wrestler Maven opened up about Shane McMahon telling him to eliminate The Undertaker from Royal Rumble

Maven recently uploaded a video discussing what Shane McMahon told him to do during Royal Rumble 2002. He said that he was shocked when Best in the World told him that he would eliminate The Undertaker during Royal Rumble.

"I got a call saying, 'You're going to Atlanta for the Royal Rumble.' I get there, get to Atlanta, and Shane McMahon immediately has me come to the ring. And he's there with Taker, and informs me that you're going to be eliminating Taker out later tonight. Taker looks at me and excuse the word he said. but he pretty much said, 'Are you kidding me?'"

Shane-O-Mac has been a part of many incredible spots during his matches. Fans love it whenever he steps into the ring. However, we might not see him in the Stamford-based promotion ring anytime soon.

