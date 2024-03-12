"Nothing to do with Dusty" - Wrestling veteran bashes Cody Rhodes' selfish promo on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo is not happy with Cody Rhodes' promo from this week's RAW.

During an in-ring interview with Michael Cole this week, Cody Rhodes spoke about his father's struggles during his time in the business. The star became emotional as he discussed the support he got from his family and friends when he didn't even believe in himself.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo explained that Dusty should have never won the WWE Title because he had never been promoted long enough. He felt Cody Rhodes was using his father's story when it didn't make sense.

"Bro, this has nothing to do with Dusty. Dusty was never a WWE guy, ever. He didn't get cheated out of any title. There were 10 guys before him that were established in the WWE. Cody has made this all about Cody. And quite frankly, he has used the Dusty story when Dusty never should have been the WWF Champion. Ever, bro, because he wasn't around long enough."

Russo recalled that WWE initially promoted shows in the New York territory, and Dusty never fit in with that style of wrestling. The former writer detailed that Rhodes became an icon in regions like Georgia and Florida.

"When you talk about wrestling and the WWWF, you always talk about New York. He was never a part of New York, ever. Now, if he was in Georgia and Florida for all those years and never won a title, that's one thing. He was never a freaking WWE guy. Can we please get that out on the table?" [From 3:54 onwards]

Dusty has always been a driving force in Cody Rhodes' redemption arc. Now, the stakes are even higher for the American Nightmare to finally win the title that his father never won and finish his story.

