"Nothing against the girls" - Vince Russo explains his biggest problem with RAW (Exclusive)

Vince Russo shared his criticism over the length of matches on RAW during the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW with co-host Dr. Chris Featherstone.

The latest RAW kicked off with a lengthy women's championship match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair, and while the champion retained her title, Russo was not a fan of the runtime.

Vince Russo clarified that he had nothing personal against the female talent on the roster as he stressed the importance of having shorter bouts on weekly TV shows.

"Bro, again, nothing against the girls but by the time that first match was over, that was 30 minutes of the show. I don't need to see a 30-minute wrestling match. I don't care who is in it. I'm sorry, nothing against these two women. 30 minutes, bro. It's too much!" admitted Vince Russo.

Vince Russo highlights the change in WWE shows over the years

Vince Russo usually breaks down old RAW episodes on his podcasting network, and he recently reviewed the edition after Brian Pillman's death in 1997.

Russo revealed that none of the aforementioned episode's matches exceeded four minutes, and the entire RAW offering made for a smoother viewing experience. Vince Russo was on WWE's creative team at the time and noted that short matches made the shows digestible for the audience.

The former WWE head writer has no desire to watch 30-minute matches at the beginning and end of every RAW, and he urged the company to go back to their earlier formula.

Here's what Vince Russo said:

"I'm going to start breaking down my shows. The shows I wrote during the Attitude Era, hour by hour, on Russo's brand, and I watched 45 minutes today. I watched half of a show today. Chris, every match, three minutes, three-thirty, four minutes. I don't think there was a match that went over four minutes. Okay, bro? It was the show right after Pillman passed away. That's where I started because that's when I really started getting into my groove, 97. But every match, bro, four minutes, three and a half minutes, two fifty-seven, every single match just enough, just enough. Bro, I don't need to see a twenty-minute wrestling match to open up the show and a 30-minute wrestling match to close the show. I mean, my god, bro, My god! Please spare me," added Russo.

Is WWE making a fundamental booking mistake by having long matches every week on television? What's your take on the matter? You can share them in the comments section below.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from the latest Legion of RAW, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Did you know another former WWE star was considered to play 'fake Undertaker'? Find out right here.

Edited by Daniel Wood