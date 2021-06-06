"Nothing that really stood out"- Vince Russo on released WWE Superstar [Exclusive]

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo opened up on Santana Garrett's recent release during his chat with SK Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone.

Santana Garrett was one of several names that were recently let go by WWE. Garrett later took to Twitter to react to her release and here's what she had to say:

Vince Russo didn't seem too impressed with Santana Garrett and stated that there was nothing about her that really stood out.

"Yeah bro, I think I worked with her for a while in TNA. She always had the reputation of being a great, great worker. She always had that reputation. I'm going back a long time now, when I was in TNA. But I think there was nothing that really stood out. There's a lot of great workers today, you gotta be more than that. You really have to stand out," said Vince Russo.

Russo praised Garrett for being a talented star and a great worker but said that she didn't have a persona that grabbed attention.

"And you know what Chris, maybe she just doesn't have that type of personality," Russo added. "I mean there are a lot of people like that who don't make it a point of trying to be noticed. And in this business, you have to try to be noticed. So this is a very, very, very talented woman, a great, great worker, but she never had this larger-than-life persona, that would make you stop and pay attention, and maybe that's just her personality."

Check out the full video below:

Santana Garrett worked for several years on the independent scene as well as in IMPACT Wrestling. She signed a contract with WWE in August 2019 and was a mainstay on NXT throughout her run in the company.

Garrett's last appearance came during the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match, where she lasted a little over four minutes and was eliminated by Rhea Ripley.

Vince Russo on WWE's latest cuts

Vince Russo also spoke about the latest releases as a whole and stated that this could possibly lead to NBC buying WWE in the near future. Russo said that the latest string of releases is a part of an even bigger picture.

"I've been suspecting this, if you follow Nick Khan and the deals he's been making and then he's on the Board of Directors, and if you're seeing all the cuts in the office, I really think bro they're trying to make that bottom line number as attractive," said Russo.

Vince Russo stressed that NBC is on the lookout to get SmackDown under its umbrella, followed by which the media giant would finalize a deal to purchase the entire company.

"They get that last piece, everything is now under their umbrella. What's left bro, finalizing the deal, transferring the billion dollars, and we're done," he added.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's opinion of Santana Garrett? Did you see any potential in Garrett during her run on NXT? Share your views below.

Edited by Amar Anand