"Now it begins"- Fans over the moon after WWE finally teases feud between Rhea Ripley and top star six months after their confrontation

WWE seemingly teased a feud between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch on this week's RAW, and fans are overly excited about it.

The two women first teased going after each other in November when The Man returned from injury to join forces with Bianca Belair and her team for the Women's WarGames match while The Eradicator was on the opposite side. The duo had a brief interaction during the match as well, planting the seeds for a match down the line.

It seems like WWE could soon be moving in that direction, as Rhea Ripley was seen keeping a close eye on Becky Lynch when the latter came out to address her rivalry with Trish Stratus on this week's RAW. The clip was even posted by the company's official account on Twitter, which led many to believe that the dream match could take place sooner than later.

It has also been reported in the past that Triple H and Co. are planning a feud between the two superstars. However, Lynch is currently busy in her feud against Trish Stratus, and the duo is likely to face off at the company's upcoming premium live event, Night of Champions.

Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley have come a long way since their last WWE match

Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley are two of the most prominent members of the WWE's women's division. Ripley and Lynch were some of the top picks during the recently concluded Draft and are widely popular among fans.

The duo have previously faced off against each other on TV programming on just one occasion. Their last televised encounter came back in 2019 when The Eradicator was a part of NXT. They also had a series of singles matches in 2022, but they took place at house shows.

Rhea Ripley is currently without a challenger for the SmackDown Women's Championship. She was confronted by Natalya last week after she continued to beat down Dana Brooke even after winning the match. However, it is unlikely that The Queen of Harts will be able to take down 'Mami.'

Rhea has been unstoppable in WWE over the last few months. She took down Zelina Vega in under 10 minutes during her most recent title defense at the Backlash premium live event.

What do you think about a potential feud between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch? Sound off below and let us know!

