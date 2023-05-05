WWE has massive plans for Rhea Ripley following Backlash 2023 - Reports

Rhea Ripley is on a history-making run in WWE after she beat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. Mami's next title defense is in Puerto Rico at Backlash against Zelina Vega. According to a recent report, the company has plans for The Eradicator to go up against 'The Man' Becky Lynch.

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley set a new record at the Royal Rumble when she won by lasting over an hour in the match. After beating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39, Mami began her feud with the Latino World Order's Zelina Vega. The two are set for a title match at WWE Backlash 2023.

Meanwhile, Trish Stratus turned heel on Becky Lynch after she cost her the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. According to a new report by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, The Nightmare's next feud on the red brand for the title will be against The Man.

"The single women’s title picture really looks like Ripley as champion against Lynch." [H/T - BodySlam.net]

However, it is interesting to see how Lynch and Ripley come face-to-face after Backlash. Currently, The Man has some unfinished business with the Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Becky Lynch has been absent from WWE television following her loss on RAW

Earlier this year, Becky Lynch continued her feud with Damage CTRL. The stable has been in a rivalry with The Man ever since they attacked her to make a statement following SummerSlam 2022. However, Lynch was outnumbered on numerous occasions.

Later, she called for help, and Hall of Famer Lita returned to assist Becky Lynch in her crusade. The duo also went on to capture the Women's Tag Team Championships with the help of Trish Stratus from Damage CTRL.

However, Trish Stratus devised a devious plan against the two and turned her back on them. She first took out Lita and cost Becky Lynch the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

It's been weeks, and The Man has not shown up on Monday Night RAW since the Hall of Famer turned heel on her. It will be interesting to see when Becky collides with Trish Stratus.

