"Now she'll be carrying that show" - WWE fans react to Iyo Sky being the only full-time champion on SmackDown

WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky successfully defended her title at Crown Jewel against Bianca Belair after interference from Damage CTRL and the returning Kairi Sane.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, is often absent from the Friday Night show. The Tribal Chief only appears on the blue brand close to his title defenses at premium live events. The other singles title, The United States Championship, changed hands at Crown Jewel. The new champion, Logan Paul, has also followed a similar schedule until now.

The two Tag Team Championships are not exclusive to any single show. But it may be noted that these titles are currently held by RAW Superstars, which makes Iyo Sky the only full-time champion on SmackDown.

Logan Paul won his first-ever title in WWE at the premium live event in Riyadh. Some fans believe that following the win, the YouTube sensation might show up regularly. It will be interesting to see how the Stamford-based company books The Maverick's first title reign.

WWE United States Champion Logan Paul hits back at critics

Logan Paul was delighted after winning his first title in the wrestling promotion. During a backstage interview after his match, the 28-year-old hit back at the fans who questioned his ability.

The Maverick claimed to have earned the championship. He further stated that this title win is just the beginning of his legacy. He urged fans to keep an eye on him and watch what he can do.

"Been seeing a lot of y'all saying that I'm spoonfed, that this title was given to me, that I haven't earned it. Let's get one thing straight: I'm from Cleveland. Everything is earned. Nothing is given. I work harder than your simple minds can even comprehend. I do more in 12 hours than you do in 12 months. My blueprint cannot be duplicated, my pace is unmatched. I'm not playing the same games as y'all, son. I've beaten the matrix. I am the architect. Mark my words: the WWE Universe is my universe, and this belt is just the beginning of that. Watch what I can do," Logan Paul said.

What do you think about Logan Paul's win at Crown Jewel? Will he be a regular feature on SmackDown following the title win? Sound off in the comments section below.

