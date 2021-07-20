"Now don’t f it up" - WWE Superstar comments on Big E's Money in the Bank win

Last night was a defining moment in Big E's career as he climbed the ladder and secured the Money in the Bank briefcase in front of a loud WWE Universe in Texas. Now Dolph Ziggler hopes the company doesn't screw this up.

This afternoon, Dolph Ziggler took to social media to talk about just how important Big E's win was last night, saying that his eventual cash-in will be unforgettable if done right. He also asked WWE not to "f it up."

"I don't watch blah blah blah, whatever. We are about to see even more layers, to [Big] E. This could be monumental & if it takes time, will be absolutely unforgettable. Doesn't always happen to one of the good guys, but in this case it did. Now don't f it up," Dolph Ziggler tweeted.

What next for for Big E?

It will be interesting to see where things go from here for Big E in the months to come. The WWE Universe is hopeful of seeing him avenge Kofi Kingston's loss last night at Money in the Bank and cash in on Bobby Lashley.

But there is also a chance that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will be moved back to SmackDown in this year's Draft, and The New Day will reunite on the blue brand to battle The Blood Line of Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Whichever direction WWE decides to take, Ziggler is right...they can't afford to mess this up. Big E's crowning moment has to be a big deal, and hopefully, it comes across as such when it actually takes place.

Do you agree with Dolph Ziggler's comments? When do you think Big E will cash in? And who do you think he'll cash in on? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

