"Now they don't go up at all" - Solo Sikoa takes a subtle dig at Jacob Fatu amid their issues

Solo Sikoa took a subtle dig at Jacob Fatu amid the issues within the family. For weeks, there has been tension between the two men, and things only got worse with the introduction of JC Mateo at Backlash.
At the Backlash Premium Live Event, Mateo debuted and helped Fatu retain the WWE United States Championship in his Fatal Four-Way Match against LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre.
Recently, Sikoa took a subtle dig at Fatu while rewatching The Bloodline's tag team match against Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens from the Money in the Bank 2024 Premium Live Event. The Samoan Werewolf noted how he acknowledged the former Tribal Chief while entering the ring.
"Man, that was the first time the prayer hands went up," said Fatu.
In response, Sikoa reminded Fatu that he doesn't acknowledge him anymore.
"Now they don't go up at all," responded Sikoa. [From 1:14 - 1:20]
Check out Sikoa and Fatu rewatching their tag team match at Money in the Bank 2024:
Dutch Mantell wasn't pleased to see Jacob Fatu in a Triple Threat Match
Dutch Mantell wasn't pleased with the inclusion of Jacob Fatu in the Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat Match on WWE SmackDown. He was in action against Andrade and Carmelo Hayes.
Speaking on BroDown, the veteran suggested that putting Fatu in these matches is resulting in unwanted losses for the reigning WWE United States Champion. He said:
"One match I had a problem with was the Fatu match. Why in the hell was he in it? If they're gonna paint him up to be a killer, let him be a killer. Don't put him up there and let him go 12-14 minutes with two other guys. I mean, if you're gonna make him special, creative needs to make him special. Not just like any other guy."
Jacob Fatu's next challenger could be Damian Priest, who expressed his interest in challenging for the United States Championship.