"Now I'm crying" - Fans are touched by Cody Rhodes' incredible gesture before the WrestleMania 39 main event

Cody Rhodes did something incredible before his WrestleMania main event. He wore his standard belt to the ring, with the names of the independent promotions he worked on after leaving WWE in 2016. In what was a touching gesture, he handed the belt to Brodie Jr., the son of the late great Brodie Lee.

Amanda Huber, Brodie Lee's wife, put out a tweet expressing her gratitude towards The American Nightmare for what he did:

#FinishTheStory #WrestleMania I am legitimately cryingThe way he looks at him.The way they look at each other.Words cant express how special @CodyRhodes is to us.He made Brodie safe on the worst day of his life.I can never ever repay his love or friendship. I am legitimately crying The way he looks at him. The way they look at each other. Words cant express how special @CodyRhodes is to us. He made Brodie safe on the worst day of his life. I can never ever repay his love or friendship. #FinishTheStory #WrestleMania https://t.co/R9TtQnjEkY

The reactions saw fans genuinely touched at what happened.

See the Twitter reactions below:

Narin Flanders @nkflanders @MandaLHuber @TheItsSamira @CodyRhodes Gah I cried when I saw it and then I’ve gone again reading your tweet. Such a wonderful moment and a lovely thing to do. Lovely to hear Brodie mentioned on commentary too. Never forgotten. @MandaLHuber @TheItsSamira @CodyRhodes Gah I cried when I saw it and then I’ve gone again reading your tweet. Such a wonderful moment and a lovely thing to do. Lovely to hear Brodie mentioned on commentary too. Never forgotten.

Ross Edmonds @RosssEdmonds @CodyRhodes #WrestleMania Cody Rhodes with his family and gifting his weight belt to Brodie Lee’s son (former WWE wrestler, Luke Harper who passed away) during his entrance was brilliant! Cody Rhodes with his family and gifting his weight belt to Brodie Lee’s son (former WWE wrestler, Luke Harper who passed away) during his entrance was brilliant!🙏❤️ @CodyRhodes #WrestleMania https://t.co/QVXJ2iQiWf

Amanda Huber sent a touching message to Cody Rhodes when he left AEW to go to WWE

Cody Rhodes made the unprecedented move of being the first superstar to jump ship from AEW to WWE.

When he did so, there were a lot of mixed reactions, but for Amanda Huber, it was only positive. Here's what she said in a Tweet after Cody left AEW:

"Words will never ever ever be able to express my gratitude for Cody. His friendship, guidance, and compassion have influenced the past 14 months of my life more than any one else. I’m lucky to call him my Hufflepuff ride or die, forever friend. Here’s to the future," Amanda Huber tweeted.

It certainly makes sense why he chose Brodie Jr. to have the belt - one that will be worth a lot of money in the future.

What are your thoughts on Cody vs. Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comment section below.

