"Now I'm crying" - Fans are touched by Cody Rhodes' incredible gesture before the WrestleMania 39 main event

Cody Rhodes did something incredible before his WrestleMania main event. He wore his standard belt to the ring, with the names of the independent promotions he worked on after leaving WWE in 2016. In what was a touching gesture, he handed the belt to Brodie Jr., the son of the late great Brodie Lee.
Amanda Huber, Brodie Lee's wife, put out a tweet expressing her gratitude towards The American Nightmare for what he did:
The reactions saw fans genuinely touched at what happened.
Amanda Huber sent a touching message to Cody Rhodes when he left AEW to go to WWE
Cody Rhodes made the unprecedented move of being the first superstar to jump ship from AEW to WWE.
When he did so, there were a lot of mixed reactions, but for Amanda Huber, it was only positive. Here's what she said in a Tweet after Cody left AEW:
"Words will never ever ever be able to express my gratitude for Cody. His friendship, guidance, and compassion have influenced the past 14 months of my life more than any one else. I’m lucky to call him my Hufflepuff ride or die, forever friend. Here’s to the future," Amanda Huber tweeted.
It certainly makes sense why he chose Brodie Jr. to have the belt - one that will be worth a lot of money in the future.
