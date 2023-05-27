"Now let’s reach 2,000", "Lame covid champ" - Twitter has mixed reactions to Roman Reigns completing 1000 days as WWE Universal Champion

Wrestling Twitter has mixed reactions as Roman Reigns has completed a whopping 1000 days as the Universal Champion.

Reigns' historic Universal title reign kicked off way back in 2020, at the WWE Payback PLE. At the show, The Tribal Chief put down Braun Strowman and The Fiend in a Triple Threat match to become the new Universal Champion. Reigns' dominant reign as the top champion has now completed 1000 days.

Roman Reigns' run as Universal Champion has been criticized by many fans. On the other hand, his ardent fans have enjoyed every bit of his reign for the past three years. Twitter had a variety of reactions to Reigns' massive accomplishment. Check out some of the reactions below:

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe

His story continues.



has hit a new level of greatness



1,000 days as WWE Universal Champion 🤯 History.His story continues. @WWERomanReigns has hit a new level of greatness1,000 days as WWE Universal Champion 🤯 History.His story continues. @WWERomanReigns has hit a new level of greatness 👏1,000 days as WWE Universal Champion 🤯 https://t.co/J3HjsE0oeI

BossEra @bosseraSC @btsportwwe Easy to accumulate so many days when you're a part timer who defends it no more than 5 times per year @btsportwwe Easy to accumulate so many days when you're a part timer who defends it no more than 5 times per year

Billy prideaux @Billyprideaux @btsportwwe @WWERomanReigns But if it’s down to how many appearances he’s had then that number is hugely downward @btsportwwe @WWERomanReigns But if it’s down to how many appearances he’s had then that number is hugely downward

Roman Reigns has beaten the very best that WWE has to offer over the past three years

The Tribal Chief has faced a long list of top names on the main roster since winning the Universal title at Payback 2020. Some of the most notable stars that The Tribal Chief beat are Jey Uso, Edge, Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Kevin Owens, and Rey Mysterio.

Reigns is as confident as he's ever been and believes that he could've succeeded in any era of WWE. Here's what he told The Ringer last year:

"All those guys that you named off, could they do what they did right now? I know I could do it back then. I know if you sent me to the ’40s, ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, 2000s, I’m going to be a top guy, I’m going to be a centerpiece. But could they come into this world? Could they handle the burden and the pressure of 2022, of the modern day? I just don’t think they could. And that’s no disrespect to anybody. I had the advantage of looking at all their bodies of work, going through that, learning from it, and then being able to adjust everything as need be, so I can do what I’ve done.” [H/T The Ringer]

Roman Reigns formed the most dominant faction in modern-day WWE during his Universal title run. The Bloodline includes Reigns, Paul Heyman, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa. The stable has run roughshod over WWE's top babyfaces in the past three years and has carried the SmackDown brand on its back.

It remains to be seen how long Roman's stint as Universal Champion will last. What are your predictions in regard to the end of this legendary reign?

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes