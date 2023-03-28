"Now all of a sudden she's a Karen?" - Wrestling veteran disses WWE's creative direction with Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville joining forces to form a new tag team.

This week on RAW, Chelsea Green approached WWE Official Adam Pearce backstage. She asked for a spot in the WrestleMania Women's Showcase tag team match and mentioned that she would team up with Sonya Deville. He gave the two ladies an opportunity, stating that if they could beat Candice LeRae and Mia Yim on RAW, they would punch their tickets to the Showcase of Immortals.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo detailed that WWE pairing Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville seemed all too sudden.

He also questioned the lack of a backstory and wondered how Sonya suddenly changed her gimmick overnight and started complaining about things not going her way.

"We have Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville, now they're 'Karens?' Do they not know what a 'Karen' is? First of all, 'Karens' are not attractive. They're usually unattractive on the inside and out. Second of all, I've seen Deville on this show for at least three years. Now all of a sudden she's a 'Karen?' Come on guys, like that's what I'm talking about," Russo said. [From 7:50 - 8:32]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of WWE RAW here.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville will face three other tag teams at WrestleMania

This week, Chelsea Green hit the Unprettier on Mia Yim to earn a hard-fought victory in the high-stakes matchup.

With this win, Green and Deville secured their spot in the Women's WrestleMania Showcase tag team match.

WWE WrestleMania @WrestleMania Which team are you pulling for in the Women's Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match at #WrestleMania Which team are you pulling for in the Women's Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match at #WrestleMania? https://t.co/lVeOm9oL32

The fatal four-way tag team match will also feature the likes of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, who were the first team to enter the fray by beating Tegan Nox and Emma.

The two other slots were filled last Friday on SmackDown. Shotzi and Natalya defeated Xia Lee and Lacey Evans to earn their spot. After the match, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler returned to the blue brand and announced they would also be a part of this tag team encounter.

Which Women's tandem will win the WrestleMania Showcase Fatal Four-Way Tag Team match? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes