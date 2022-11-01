Fans on Twitter went into a frenzy as Johnny Gargano revealed why Dexter Lumis has been stalking The Miz on the latest episode of RAW.

Ever since his WWE return, Dexter Lumis has seemed to be obsessed with The Miz. He kidnapped the former world champion a couple of times and was even seen at his home. A couple of weeks ago, Gargano told The A-Lister that he knew why Lumis was stalking him and threatened to blow the lid if Miz didn't come clean.

Gargano sat down with Byron Saxton for a tell-all interview on the latest episode of RAW. He claimed that The A-Lister had paid Lumis to orchestrate the attacks to gain publicity. However, things now seem to have gone awry between the two stars.

Following the segment, the WWE Universe came in with their reactions. Fans had nothing but praise for the style in which the segment was thrown together.

Check out some of the reactions below.

One fan referenced the TV show, 60 minutes.

While another fan suggested that this could've been a YouTube video instead.

Another fan enjoyed the re-enacted portions where Gargano enacted various portions of his story.

Fans showered praise on Johnny Gargano for his performance and storytelling acumen.

While the segment was fun, it will be interesting to see how the story develops from here and whether The Miz will admit to paying Dexter Lumis.

What did you make of this segment? Let us know in the comments section.

