"Now is not the time" - Corey Graves feels it's too early for popular star to win championship gold in WWE

WWE commentator Corey Graves does not fancy Shotzi's chances of dethroning Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Shotzi won the opportunity to challenge The Baddest Woman on the Planet after she emerged victorious in a six-pack challenge that also featured Liv Morgan, Xia Li, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, and Raquel Rodriguez. However, Ronda and Shayna Baszler have not made life easy for her on the blue brand, attacking her at every opportunity on the road to Survivor Series.

On a recent episode of After the Bell, Corey predicted the result of the Championship match between Ronda and Shotzi. He praised the up-and-comer and said that she had a great look. However, Graves detailed that she still needed to hone her craft before she could claim to be championship material.

"Do I think Shotzi has any chance in hell of winning the SmackDown Women's Championship on Saturday Night? No, I don't. And I don't mean that in a bad way. I'm not disparaging Shotzi. I think Shotzi is extremely talented, she's got a bright future. Now is not the time. Not against Ronda Rousey." [13:25 - 13:40]

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Shotzi will go on to face Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series WarGames for the Smackdown Women's Championship. Shotzi will go on to face Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series WarGames for the Smackdown Women's Championship. https://t.co/ptrYK6ZhtJ

Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez will team up this week on WWE SmackDown

This past week on the blue brand, Shotzi took down Shayna Baszler in singles competition. The WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey was on the outside, trying to sway the odds in favor of her friend. However, this threat was neutralized when Raquel Rodriguez came out to be in Shotzi's corner.

On the go-home show of SmackDown before WWE Survivor Series, Shotzi will team up with Raquel to take on Rousey and Baszler in a tag team contest. This match could easily be a preview of what fans will witness at the Premium Live Event.

Who do you think will emerge victorious at Survivor Series? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit After the Bell and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes