"Nuff Said," says WWE veteran after RAW draws one of its lowest-ever viewership

WWE RAW just registered one of the lowest ratings in the show's 30-year history.

The Crown Jewel go-home show of RAW drew one of its worst viewership numbers. The show averaged 1.39 million viewers and scored a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 bracket.

Former WWE booker Vince Russo took to Twitter to react to the low viewership and had a straightforward reaction.

"1.391M. Nuff Said."

Vince Russo has never shied away from speaking his mind on WWE RAW's ratings over the years

WWE RAW's ratings have declined by large numbers over the past few years. Vince Russo has always made it a point not to mince his words while talking about RAW's declining ratings.

Earlier this year, Russo criticized RAW's rating numbers by comparing it to a popular movie, Glass Onion:

"Bro, Netflix just released the sequel to Knives Out on Netflix; it's called Glass Onion. In the first two days, now keep in mind, bro, Netflix is a paid platform. It's not free, you're paying that. Chris, the two first days of Glass Onion, 32 million people watched the movie. Don't give me the BS, bro! Look at 32 million compared to 800 thousand. This is what we are talking about, Chris. These are real numbers, bro," said Vince Russo. [From 08:19 to 09:05]

Russo also stated that WWE was "resting on their laurels." He pointed out that the company was making more money than it ever made in the past. He said that the global media giant was making money off of the backs of the ones who helped build it over the past 50 years.

NFL and the World Series had a lot to do with RAW's dismal ratings this week. The show ranked fifth on cable behind four ESPN shows.

What do you think of RAW's rating for this week? Have you been enjoying the red brand lately? Sound off in the comments section below.

