"Numbness down my arms" - Kurt Angle provides health update and reveals the need for surgery

Kurt Angle's well-documented career came to an end at WrestleMania 35. Despite there being hints of his in-ring return, the Olympic gold medalist seems to be content as a retired man.

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows.com, Kurt Angle provided an unfortunate update on his health and physical status.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he continues to face issues with his neck, and the problems are hindering his motor functions.

Angle experiences extreme pain in his neck and feels numbness down his arms. The former WWE champion admitted that he needs to undergo fusion surgery on his neck, and he plans on going under the knife sooner rather than later.

I may not be able to put it off much longer: Kurt Angle on fusion surgery

Angle noted that he delayed fusion surgery all these years as he relied on quick-fix operations to extend his in-ring career. The respected veteran understands that he can longer escape surgery as it's the only long-term solution to his struggles:

"Well, my neck is not that great. I have a lot of motor skill problems in my hands and in my fingers because of my neck. Numbness down my arms. I have a lot of pain in my neck. I've been putting off fusion surgery for gosh, 15 years, and I may not be able to put it off much longer. I'm going to eventually have to have fusion surgery. I have had the quick-fix surgeries just so that I could get back in the ring again, and you know, the last one I did, I think, was 2015. But I'm going to eventually have to have fusion surgery; I've just been putting it off," Kurt Angle revealed.

Kurt Angle's body couldn't keep up with him during his final WWE run, and it ended with an underwhelming retirement match against Baron Corbin.

During the most recent episode of his podcast, the former WWE star also revealed whether he would have agreed to face Shane McMahon instead of Corbin in his last match.

