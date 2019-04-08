WWE WrestleMania 35 Results: April 7th, latest WrestleMania 35 Winners, video highlights

The biggest night in wrestling came with a boatload of surprises

Alexa Bliss kicked us off after the kickoff-show where Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder became the new RAW Tag Team Champions; Braun Strowman won the Andre The Giant Battle Royale and Carmella won the Wome's Battle Royale. Also in the kickoff-show, Tony Neese became the new Cruiserweight Champion.

The biggest night of wrestling began with Alexa snapping her fingers for her 'WrestleMania moment' and Hulk Hogan appeared behind her.

They hyped the show before Paul Heyman rushed out to the ring and said that Brock Lesnar will fight Seth Rollins right then because they had to go to Vegas where Lesnar was more appreciated.

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins - Universal Championship match

We have a brand new champion!

Lesnar ran out of the ring as Rollins was making his entrance and started his offense. He hit an F5 on the outside and tossed Rollins around the outside before the bell was even rung.

The match finally started as an official made his way to the ring and Rollins was already winded. Brock hit a German Suplex and then another one.

Brock sent the official outside by accident and Rollins hit a low blow and a couple of stomps. Rollins hit a third stomp and got the three count, taking the first big victory of the night!

Result: Seth Rollins def. Brock Lesnar and is the new Universal Champion

Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles

Styles and Orton put on a great match on the grandest stage of them all

Randy went for an RKO early on but AJ was too quick. They traded dropkicks before AJ hit a forearm over the ropes to the outside.

AJ went for the Styles Clash after some back and forth and Orton dodged but missed the RKO as well. AJ locked in the Calf Crusher and Orton found the bottom rope. Styles hit a springboard 450 next and Orton hit a backbreaker.

AJ took a Superplex and then the RKO but managed to kick out. Orton tried for an RKO from the top rope but AJ hit the forearm twice and got the win.

Result: AJ Styles def. Randy Orton

