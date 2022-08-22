Rival wrestling promoter shares their thoughts on Triple H's creative vision for WWE 

Legendary musician turned wrestling promoter Billy Corgan recently shared his opinion regarding Triple H's creative goals for WWE.

The Game recently became the head of WWE's creative department following the surprise retirement of Vince McMahon. Since then, a large portion of wrestling fans have flocked back to WWE programming in hopes of seeing a change in the overall presentation of the product.

On the Ariel Helwani Show, Corgan was asked what he thought of Hunter's vision as the company's new creative head.

"I think you had a good sense of what Triple H's vision was for wrestling. Not only through his in-ring career, but the way he was running 'NXT' for a while, and now Shawn Michaels is running it, who is also brilliant, and one of the great superstars of all time." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Corgan has been in the wrestling business for over 10 years and since 2017 has been the owner and promoter of the NWA (National Wrestling Alliance).

Major WWE Star is having fun working for Triple H

Since taking over from McMahon, the overall quality of both RAW and SmackDown seems to have improved under the leadership of the 14 time world champion.

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, WWE Hall of Famer Edge said that the recent returns made by The King of Kings has brought about a fun atmosphere within the company.

"I think Paul [Triple H] looks at things like a fan because he still is a fan of this, just like I am. It's bringing back Karrion Kross and Dakota [Kai]. It's a really fun time to be involved with the company." [H/T Bleacher Report]

Hunter's next big creative test comes on Saturday September 3rd when WWE will host the upcoming Premium Live Event, Clash At The Castle, live from Cardiff, Wales.

What are your thoughts on The Game's handling of WWE creative? Let us know in the comments section below.

