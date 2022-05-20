Founding member of nWo Kevin Nash set to launch own podcast

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is set to launch his podcast in July this year.

The founding member of the New World Order (nWo) is prominently known for his tenure in WCW. He debuted in WWE under the name 'Diesel' as a bodyguard for Shawn Michaels, who he later credited for his success in the company. In the mid-90s, Nash along with Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Sean Waltman, and the late Scott Hall formed a group called 'The Kliq'. The creation of the controversial group reportedly led to many backstage disagreements among other superstars.

The podcast titled 'Kliq This: The Kevin Nash Podcast' will air every Monday commencing July 11. It will be hosted by Nash alongside Sean Oliver of Kayfabe Commentaries. It will be presented by the Podcast Heat network with both audio and video outlets, and a live show is also scheduled at Starrcast V.

In an official press release announcing the launch, the former WCW star stated that while the podcast would be pop-culture centric, they would be open to covering all topics from all aspects of life.

“Kliq This listeners will get a magical mystery tour into all aspects of life. No topic is off-limits or out of bounds. We will be poa p culture driven, but not too timid to attack today’s current cancel culture.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

During his time on WCW, Kevin Nash ended Goldberg's impressive streak of 173- 0 win–loss record at the Starrcade event in 1998. Although Nash won the match and became the WCW World Heavyweight Champion with the assistance of fellow nWo member, the late Scott Hall used a cattle prod on Goldberg.

Kevin Nash maintains impressive physique following retirement

Despite not competing in the ring, the 62 year-old continues to maintain his physique and diet.

Earlier this month, the two-time Hall of Famer shared a picture of post workout stating that he now weighed 303 pounds and is looking forward to his summer diet.

Following his retirement from in-ring action, the former WWE Champion has been making sporadic appearances over the past few years while simultaneously focussing on his acting career. Post his first departure from WWE, Nash competed in IMPACT Wrestling where he reunited with fellow nWo members Hulk Hogan and Scott Hall. What do you think of the announcement of the WWE veteran's podcast? Let us know in the comments.

