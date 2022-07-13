The Usos' real-life brother suffers a bizarre result after his match on NXT

The match between Solo Sikoa and Von Wagner saw no winners after their fight in NXT 2.0.

Wagner and Sikoa have had a heated rivalry on NXT for a while now. On tonight's episode of the developmental brand, the two finally faced each other after exchanging heated words in the past.

The July 12 edition of NXT saw both of them finally getting their hands on each other. However, led by their emotions, it seemed like neither one of them cared about winning the match.

Before the match officially started, Wagner was immediately attacked by Sikoa, who was already waiting inside the ring. Once the fight was contained within the ropes, the upperhand was quickly gained by the Samoan.

Before the show went on a commercial break, Von rolled outside the ring to stand beside his manager. Meanwhile, Solo was just glaring at him as he waited inside the ring.

The show came back and saw both superstars trading blows. Towards the end of the match, the fight was taken outside the squared circle. Wagner slammed Sikoa's head on the announcement table but this only made his opponent furious.

The match then continued outside, resulting in both of them being counted out by the referee. The two stars continued their brawl backstage and even outside the venue, despite the match being over.

Find out which AEW star overpowered Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far