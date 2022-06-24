NXT 2.0 stars Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen capture the NXT UK Tag Team Championships

The new NXT UK Tag Team Champions were crowned on this week's episode of the show.

Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter recently vacated the tag titles after just a 20-day reign. Smith & Carter defeated Mustache Mountain and Die Familie on June 2nd to capture the championships. Ashton Smith unfortunately ruptured a medial cruciate ligament (MCL) and the team was forced to vacate their titles.

The promotion booked a 4-way elimination match for the vacated titles on this week's episode of NXT UK. NXT 2.0 stars Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen emerged victorious from the bout. They defeated Die Familie, Mark Andrews & Wild Boar, and Dave Mastiff & Jack Starz to become the new champions.

Briggs & Jensen speak on winning the NXT UK titles

This week's show was the debut of Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen on the brand and also marks the first title for the team on either brand.

In a backstage interview after becoming champions, Briggs & Jensen noted that they have big shoes to fill and referenced former tag champions Grizzled Young Veterans, Smith & Carter, and Mustache Mountain.

Brooks Jensen dedicated the victory to his father, former WWE star Bull Buchanan, for always training and supporting him. He thanked his mother for supporting his career, and wished her well in her upcoming knee surgery.

"That's a hell of a lineage, man. Those shoes are big, but our feet, they are american size 17s. We're ready". - Josh Briggs 0:16 - 0:24

Briggs and Jensen are now the 7th NXT UK Tag Team Champions in the promotion's history. As of right now, it is unknown how long the NXT 2.0 stars will remain in the UK.

A former Royal Rumble winner says he got screwed like Johnny Depp. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far