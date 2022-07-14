NXT 2.0 viewership shows good and bad news

After a show that had a shocking heel turn in the NXT Women's Championship main event, NXT 2.0's viewership numbers hold both good and bad news.

First the good: According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NXT's total viewership dipped only slightly from the Great American Bash special as it recorded 582,000 average viewers, down only 8,000 from last week. The coveted 18-49 demo rating also saw an increase from 0.12 to 0.14.

The bad news is that NXT didn't stack up well with the rest of the cable and television lineup for Tuesday evening. It ranked 21st in the 18-49 demo among cable originals. Including primetime network television, it ranked 36th.

For comparison, shows like Monday Night Raw, SmackDown, and AEW Dynamite all consistently rank in the top three for their respective nights. NXT 2.0 will look to increase viewership with what they have next week.

NXT 2.0 brings an in-ring return and tag team title match next week

Next week's lineup doesn't seem as strong as this week's, but still holds plenty to be excited about.

The July 19th edition of NXT will feature an NXT UK Tag Team title match as opposed to the Women's NXT Championship, but it is possible that more will tune in to see why Cora Jade decided to turn on her partner Roxanne Perez, which cost Perez her chance to win the title against Mandy Rose.

Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs will defend their tag titles against former NXT UK Tag Champions Pretty Deadly. Former NXT UK Superstar JD McDonagh (fka Jordan Devlin) will take on former NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes.

Look for more matches to be announced in the coming days as NXT will likely start building toward its next premium live event, which is rumored to take place sometime in August.

