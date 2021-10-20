Carmelo Hayes admits initial concern about NXT career

While NXT North American champion Carmelo Hayes has had a dream start to his career for WWE's third brand, he was initially worried about his future in the WWE.A few months before the launch of NXT 2.0, several reports noted how WWE’s black and gold brand was set to prioritize wrestlers based on size and appeal. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio earlier stated that the mentality of NXT is likely to shift in the coming weeks, going back to the previous mindset of developmental, which was to find “younger, bigger guys that could someday main event WrestleMania”.

When Carmelo Hayes read such reports online, he too was worried about his future in the WWE. Those rumors, however, were quickly put to bed as Hayes defeated the three biggest guys to win the NXT breakout tournament.

Hayes then cashed in his number one contender contract successfully to become the new North American champion.

“I’d read all the same things online, that NXT was going toward big guys and all this other stuff,”. So if that was true, I thought that Odyssey was going to win the whole thing. But I beat Briggs, Duke, and then Odyssey, the three biggest guys in the tournament,”- Hayes Said

🦋 @fivestarrollins Carmelo Hayes has:Debuted against Kushida

Gave Adam Cole a run for his money

Won the NXT Breakout Tournament

Has gotten an NXT Tag Team Title shot

And is now the NXT North American Champion.All in 4 ½ months.My boy is a STAR. Y’all better recognize. Carmelo Hayes has:Debuted against Kushida

Gave Adam Cole a run for his money

Won the NXT Breakout Tournament

Has gotten an NXT Tag Team Title shot

And is now the NXT North American Champion.All in 4 ½ months.My boy is a STAR. Y’all better recognize. https://t.co/RyVSjaZADv

Hayes also talked about the trust factor he has built up with NXT management.

“They trust me and I trust myself,” Hayes said. “So I’m just going to keep working and keep grinding. I have one speed, and that’s full speed. That’s why I got this opportunity. I treat every day like it’s WrestleMania.”- Hayes added (H/T- Wrestlinginc)

Johnny Gargano challenged Carmelo Hayes for NXT North American Championship

Johnny Gargano challenged Carmelo Hayes for the brand's North American championship on this week's NXT.

The current North American champion was out with his partner, Trick Williams, to 'melo-brate' last week's victory when he was confronted by Johnny Wrestling. The three-time NXT North American champion made it clear that he plans to reclaim the gold.

Later in the night, Gargano and his newest family member Dexter Lumis stole the North American championship from Melo and invited him and Trick to a haunted house at Halloween Havoc to find it.

With the spooky season almost upon us, Halloween Havoc has surely become a must see.

Also Read

What do you think of Carmelo Hayes' future in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Vince Russo thinks that Eva Marie's stock went down after returning to WWE. Click here for more.

Edited by Ryan K Boman