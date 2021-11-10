×
Create
Notifications

NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa wants to be pals with Bron Breakker's dad

Tommaso Ciampa was able to successfully defend his NXT Championship at Halloween Havoc
Tommaso Ciampa was able to successfully defend his NXT Championship at Halloween Havoc
Kevin Christopher Sullivan
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 10, 2021 03:14 AM IST
News

According to an interview with TalkSport, current NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa doesn't just want to meet the legendary father of his Halloween Havoc opponent, Bron Breakker -- he wants to be friends with him.

Tomasso Ciampa vs Bron Breakker was very good!! #NXTChampionship #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc

Breakker, who unsuccessfully challenged Ciampa for his championship at the last NXT PPV, is the son of former WWE Tag Team Champion Rick Steiner. Ciampa told TalkSport he'd love to get to know the Dog Faced Gremlin.

“I said to Bron ‘I don’t want to meet your dad, I want him to be my buddy.’ I want us to exchange numbers and whatever Rick Steiner does. He’s probably not a big phone guy, I don’t know [laughs]. But I just wanna be friends with him.” said Tommaso Ciampa.

According to Ciampa, Steiner was actually supposed to be at Halloween Havoc, but was unable to attend.

.@bronbreakkerwwe isn't taking his #HalloweenHavoc loss lightly.cc: @NXTCiampa #WWENXT https://t.co/J0EuL8Kudi
"[H]e was meant to be at Halloween Havoc. He pulled out last minute. Maybe because I retained, but I won’t say that’s why [laughs]."

Breakker isn't the only new talent Tommaso Ciampa would like to face

Now that Tommaso Ciampa has beaten Bron Breakker, what new NXT talent would the NXT Champion like to face next? Ciampa brought up a big name that also made his debut at Halloween Havoc -- Solo Sikoa.

"If I could pick anybody, it would be the third Uso, Solo Sikoa. I like his catchphrase, Street King of the Island. That vignette said star to me. When I watch him come out and the way he carries himself, he looks like a star. I think if I can work with him, I can pull a greatness out of him that would turn a lot of heads, it would be amazing."

ALSO READArticle Continues below

In the meantime, we'll have to wait and see who the next challenger is to Tommaso Ciampa's beloved "Goldie."

Fans! What does wrestling legend Dutch Mantell think of the recent WWE releases? Find out here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Should Bron Breakker be NXT Champion right now?

No, it's too early.

Yes, NXT needs to shake things up.

Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी