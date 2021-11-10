NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa wants to be pals with Bron Breakker's dad

According to an interview with TalkSport, current NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa doesn't just want to meet the legendary father of his Halloween Havoc opponent, Bron Breakker -- he wants to be friends with him.

Breakker, who unsuccessfully challenged Ciampa for his championship at the last NXT PPV, is the son of former WWE Tag Team Champion Rick Steiner. Ciampa told TalkSport he'd love to get to know the Dog Faced Gremlin.

“I said to Bron ‘I don’t want to meet your dad, I want him to be my buddy.’ I want us to exchange numbers and whatever Rick Steiner does. He’s probably not a big phone guy, I don’t know [laughs]. But I just wanna be friends with him.” said Tommaso Ciampa.

According to Ciampa, Steiner was actually supposed to be at Halloween Havoc, but was unable to attend.

"[H]e was meant to be at Halloween Havoc. He pulled out last minute. Maybe because I retained, but I won’t say that’s why [laughs]."

Breakker isn't the only new talent Tommaso Ciampa would like to face

Now that Tommaso Ciampa has beaten Bron Breakker, what new NXT talent would the NXT Champion like to face next? Ciampa brought up a big name that also made his debut at Halloween Havoc -- Solo Sikoa.

"If I could pick anybody, it would be the third Uso, Solo Sikoa. I like his catchphrase, Street King of the Island. That vignette said star to me. When I watch him come out and the way he carries himself, he looks like a star. I think if I can work with him, I can pull a greatness out of him that would turn a lot of heads, it would be amazing."

In the meantime, we'll have to wait and see who the next challenger is to Tommaso Ciampa's beloved "Goldie."

