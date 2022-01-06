"I’m here to carry on the legacy" - NXT Champion Bron Breakker claims that he will follow the path of WWE legends

At NXT New Year’s Evil, Bron Breakker won the WWE NXT Championship match against Tommaso Ciampa. In the aftermath of his victory, Breakker stated that he is set to carry on the legacy of his Rick and Scott Steiner.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Bron Breakker said that his father Rick and his uncle, Scott Steiner, have paved the way for him. Hence, Breakker's job is to carry on their legacy and carve his path to greatness.

According to Bron Breakker, his path to greatness started with him winning the NXT Championship.

“My father and uncle paved this road for me, and I’m here to carry on the legacy they built. I’m also here to carve my own path and make my own legacy, and that started tonight,” said Breakker. (H/T- Sports Illustrated)

Bron Breakker won the NXT Championship in a spectacular bout

Bron Breakker won the NXT Championship by beating Tommaso Ciampa. In the main event of NXT New Year's Evil, Breakker got past the now-former NXT Champion in an incredible back-and-forth title match.

After the match, Breakker spoke highly of Ciampa and said that he admires the NXT veteran and his in-ring work. The new NXT Champion also mentioned that he has a lot of respect for Ciampa and what he has accomplished.

“I have so much respect for Tommaso Ciampa and what he’s accomplished. He’s so skilled and talented, and in my opinion, one of the best in the world. It was an honor to share the ring with him."

Also Read Article Continues below

By winning the WWE NXT Championship, Bron Breakker has established his place as the top star of the brand. An absolute athletic powerhouse with immense talent and charisma, Breakker has all the tools to be one of the greatest competitors of his generation. Fans will surely be excited to see what type of program the new champion enters into next.

Did you know that a female star slapped Vince Russo so hard it dislocated his jaw? More details here

Edited by Genci Papraniku