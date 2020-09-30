NXT TakeOver 31 just got a whole lot better with the addition of a NXT Cruiserweight Championship match.

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar will defend his title against Isaiah “Swerve” Scott.

Escobar and Scott are no strangers to one another. They both met in the Cruiserweight Tournament back in April, which resulted in Scott becoming the only person to pin Escobar in NXT so far.

However, the defeat didn’t stop the former El Hijo del Fantasma going all the way to win the tournament to capture the vacant Cruiserweight title.

Swerve would get shot at the title on August 26th episode of NXT. However, Escobar laid him out with a headbutt while wearing a “loaded” Lucha mask.

Since then, the two competitors have met in tag team action. Most recently, they were both in the insanely entertaining six-man tag team Street Fight on NXT: Super Tuesday on September 1st.

The team of Brezango and Scott would emerge victorious when the latter would hit the JML driver on Escobar and pin the champion once more.

Despite Scott’s two pinfall victories over the champion, he will have to be on the lookout for Escobar’s Legado Del Fantasma affiliates. Where ever Escobar goes, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde follow. However, Scott does have a backup if he needs it in the shape of the NXT Tag Team Champions, Fandango and Tyler Breeze.

NXT TakeOver 31 has quite the line up

TakeOvers are always special occasions due to the many great matches that have taken place over the years. The upcoming addition of the spectacle is no different, as there are plenty of mouth-watering matches to look forward too.

Kyle O’Reilly challenges Finn Balor for the NXT Championship.

Io Sharai defends the NXT Women’s Championship against “The Poisoned Pixie” Candice LeRae.

Johnny Gargano takes on Damien Priest in a bid to win back the NXT North American Championship.

Now add Escobar vs. Scott to that list, and we have all kinds of excitement leading into Sunday night.

NXT TakeOver 31 takes place this Sunday, Oct 4th at 7 pm ET, live on the WWE Network.