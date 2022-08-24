Popular NXT faction hints at WWE main roster debut after suffering loss to Tony D'Angelo

Popular NXT faction Legado Del Fantasma hinted at making their WWE main roster debut after faction leader Santos Escobar suffered a loss to Tony D'Angelo.

On the August 16 edition of NXT Heatwave, Santos Escobar lost a Street Fight to D'Angelo, thereby banning the former Cruiserweight Champion from NXT according to the match stipulation.

Following the bout, Escobar took to Twitter to thank the NXT audience.

"Thank You @WWENXT"

This left his stablemates, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro, without their leader for the first time since the faction's inception. Despite D'Angelo offering Legado Del Fantasma some guidance, the duo were unable to defeat Dyad's Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler WWE NXT 2.0 this week.

After the match, as Legado Del Fantasma were leaving the arena, they were greeted by Santos Escober in a black SUV who asked if they really thought that he(Escobar) was going to leave (NXT) without them.

"You didn't think I was going to leave without you, did you?"

This could possibly be Legado Del Fantasma hinting that they are leaving the show for the main roster.

It remains to be seen whether Escobar, Wilde, Del Toro, and EleKtra Lopez will soon make their presence felt on either RAW or SmackDown.

Are you happy to see Legado Del Fantasma make their main roster debut? Let us know in the comments section below.

