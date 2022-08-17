WWE NXT Heatwave Results: Former champion forced to leave NXT, 3 superstars invade from opposing brand - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (August 16, 2022)

NXT Heatwave kicked off with a short video promo narrated by Paul Heyman. First up on the card was a title defense for Carmelo Hayes against newcomer Giovanni Vinci.

NXT Heatwave Results (16th August, 2022): Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Giovanni Vinci - NXT North American Title Match

Vinci started off strong but Hayes came back with a big clothesline off the ropes for a near fall. They took each other out with double clotheslines before Vinci came in with a spinning backbreaker. Vinci got a slam and a moonsault for a near fall before Hayes came back with a big leg drop and got a near fall of his own.

Melo got a superkick and Vinci hit a brainbuster before Hayes got the cutter off a counter. Vinci dodged a top rope move and hit a high crossbody and another moonsault but Williams broke the pin.

Williams got in the ring and Vinci went after him, getting a powerbomb. Hayes, meanwhile, recovered and countered the next powerbomb from Vinci into a rollup and picked up the win.

Result: Carmelo Hayes def. Giovanni Vinci to retain the NXT North American Title

Grade: B

Diamond Mine was out next and the Creed Brothers accused Roderick Strong of trying to sabotage their title run. They showed footage of Strong seemingly interfering in a match against Tony D'Angelo and his goons.

Strong tried to make excuses before Gallus from NXT UK attacked the tag champs and laid them out as well as the rest of Diamond Mine.

Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez at NXT Heatwave

Perez rushed Cora right at the bell and took her down before unloading on her former best friend. Jade came back with some big strikes but was sent outside. Perez tried for a dive on the outside but was met with Jade's fist.

Back in the ring, Jade had a hold locked in but Roxanne tried to reverse it into a pin. The two managed to take each other down with kicks before Roxanne got up and took control of the match.

Jade countered the Pop-Rox before reaching for a kendo stick in the corner. Perez snatched the weapon away and was about to use it, but the ref warned her. Jade took advantage of the distraction and hit a DDT on top of the kendo stick for the win.

Result: Cora Jade def. Roxanne Perez

Grade: B

Backstage on NXT Heatwave, Gallus approached Briggs and Jensen and got into a yelling match with the NXT UK Tag Champs.

Santos Escobar vs. Tony D'Angelo - Street Fight at NXT Heatwave

WWE @WWE ☠️



is ready to take this battle to the streets!



#WWENXT #NXTHeatwave #LegadoDelFantasma What an entrance!☠️ @EscobarWWE is ready to take this battle to the streets! What an entrance! 👊☠️🇲🇽@EscobarWWE is ready to take this battle to the streets!#WWENXT #NXTHeatwave #LegadoDelFantasma https://t.co/EK9Lj0WaPt

Santos Escobar walked out in a Lucha mask and a hoodie while Tony was out in his usual tracksuit. Escobar landed a strike before the bell ran and ran at Tony right off the bell, unloading on the Don. Escobar sent him face-first into a steel chair before getting a near fall in the ring.

Escobar kept the pressure on before Tony came back with some strikes but was dropped by El Jefe. Stacks attacked Legado outside the ring and a brawl broke out, causing a distraction before Tony smacked Santos in the face with a trashcan lid. Back from the break, we saw Tony stack chairs at ringside before hitting a vertical suplex on top of them.

Stacks handed Tony a trashcan and he beat Santos with it before sending him into the ring post outside. Stacks tried to interfere but the Legado stopped him and ran their own distraction before Elektra Lopez was tackled down by Tony for trying to hand Santos a crowbar. Tony beat Santos down and stole the crowbar before they headed back to the ring.

They both ran into either corner of the ring to get their weapons but Tony was way too fast as he smacked Santos in the head with the crowbar and picked up the win. Santos Escobar is officially done with NXT. Will he show up on RAW or SmackDown next? Let us know in the comments.

Result: Tony D'Angelo def. Santos Escobar

Grade: A

Indi Hartwell was backstage and got a letter that looked like it was from Dexter Lumis. Blair Davenport came in and took the letter and tore it in half before declaring that she was the future of the brand.

WWE @WWE



Is that letter from who we think it's from??!?!



... and what is #NXTHeatwave @indi_hartwell Is that letter from who we think it's from??!?!... and what is @BDavenportWWE doing here 👀👀👀 Is that letter from who we think it's from??!?!... and what is @BDavenportWWE doing here 😮 #NXTHeatwave @indi_hartwell https://t.co/UimDv1Ig4V

Mandy Rose (c) vs. Zoey Stark - NXT Women's Title Match at NXT Heatwave

Rose was able to dump Stark outside the ring early on and it looked like Stark hurt her knee. During the commercials, she was being checked on before the match resumed on NXT Heatwave. Back to the match, Mandy was in control in the ring while Nikkita Lyons got into a brawl with Toxic Attraction at ringside.

Mandy was working on Stark's knees and transitioned into a Boston crab before getting some kicks. Zoey got her finisher but Rose rolled out of the ring before she could get the pin. Rose hooked Stark's injured knee on the ring ropes before stealing her knee brace, only to hit a jumping knee strike with it for the win.

Result: Mandy Rose def. Zoey Stark to retain the NXT Women's Title

Grade: B+

We got an introductory promo for Quincy Elliot before Grayson Waller said in an interview that he will debut his talk show next week. Apollo Crews will be his first guest.

WWE @WWE



The SUPER DIVA #NXTHeatwave "I own it. I work it. Because I am IT."The SUPER DIVA @Quincy__WWE is coming soon to #WWENXT "I own it. I work it. Because I am IT."The SUPER DIVA @Quincy__WWE is coming soon to #WWENXT! #NXTHeatwave https://t.co/izzJGAgJQM

Bron Breakker (c) vs. JD McDonagh - NXT Championship Match at NXT Heatwave

Breakker slapped the arrogant JD in the face right away and the rookie smiled before being sent into the corner with a suplex. McDonagh hit a neck breaker before hitting elbows to the neck and back of the champ. Breakker came back with some big pop-up spears before JD locked in a crossface.

For a guy that talks a big game, JD was failing to live up to the expectations as he took a Frankensteiner from Breakker for a near fall. McDonagh got a Spanish Fly and a Brainbuster before Breakker caught him with another set of huge spears. Breakker came in with the Powerslam and picked up the rather easy win.

Result: Bron Breakker def. JD McDonagh

Grade: B

NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate came out and stood in the ring posing with his belt while Bron did the same. The two stared each other down as the show went off the air, hinting at a possible feud or even a future merging of the two brands.

Episode rating: B+

We got three big title matches while some big names dropped by from NXT UK at NXT Heatwave.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali