WWE NXT Heatwave Results: Former champion forced to leave NXT, 3 superstars invade from opposing brand - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (August 16, 2022)

We got an action-packed NXT Heatwave tonight!
Modified Aug 17, 2022 08:19 AM IST

NXT Heatwave kicked off with a short video promo narrated by Paul Heyman. First up on the card was a title defense for Carmelo Hayes against newcomer Giovanni Vinci.

.@HeymanHustle sets the stage for #NXTHeatwave!🔥#WWENXT https://t.co/N0JUmyVBPO

NXT Heatwave Results (16th August, 2022): Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Giovanni Vinci - NXT North American Title Match

🔥🔥🔥🔥#NXTHeatwave #WWENXT @Carmelo_WWE @VinciWWE https://t.co/ml2kDVMcju

Vinci started off strong but Hayes came back with a big clothesline off the ropes for a near fall. They took each other out with double clotheslines before Vinci came in with a spinning backbreaker. Vinci got a slam and a moonsault for a near fall before Hayes came back with a big leg drop and got a near fall of his own.

'Melo. Don't. Miss.#NXTHeatwave #WWENXT @Carmelo_WWE https://t.co/eb1M4LVBhx

Melo got a superkick and Vinci hit a brainbuster before Hayes got the cutter off a counter. Vinci dodged a top rope move and hit a high crossbody and another moonsault but Williams broke the pin.

.@VinciWWE soars!#NXTHeatwave #WWENXT https://t.co/PvKxTYdU8X

Williams got in the ring and Vinci went after him, getting a powerbomb. Hayes, meanwhile, recovered and countered the next powerbomb from Vinci into a rollup and picked up the win.

Result: Carmelo Hayes def. Giovanni Vinci to retain the NXT North American Title

And STILL 🔥#NXTHeatwave #WWENXT @Carmelo_WWE https://t.co/1f6iBCbxqM

Grade: B

Diamond Mine was out next and the Creed Brothers accused Roderick Strong of trying to sabotage their title run. They showed footage of Strong seemingly interfering in a match against Tony D'Angelo and his goons.

Is @roderickstrong trying to destroy @DiamondMineWWE from the inside out?#WWENXT #NXTHeatwave https://t.co/mDq4MPbcMu

Strong tried to make excuses before Gallus from NXT UK attacked the tag champs and laid them out as well as the rest of Diamond Mine.

What is #Gallus doing here!?#NXTHeatwave #WWENXT @JuliusCreedWWE @roderickstrong @BrutusCreedwwe @damonkempwwe @WolfgangYoung @Joe_Coffey @m_coffey90 https://t.co/CrjFA0lhY6

Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez at NXT Heatwave

Spotlight Stealer#WWENXT #NXTHeatwave @CoraJadeWWE https://t.co/17hCj39fMI

Perez rushed Cora right at the bell and took her down before unloading on her former best friend. Jade came back with some big strikes but was sent outside. Perez tried for a dive on the outside but was met with Jade's fist.

Back in the ring, Jade had a hold locked in but Roxanne tried to reverse it into a pin. The two managed to take each other down with kicks before Roxanne got up and took control of the match.

.@roxanne_wwe wasting no time getting her hands on @CoraJadeWWE! #WWENXT #NXTHeatwave https://t.co/Kl4pfIDxs6

Jade countered the Pop-Rox before reaching for a kendo stick in the corner. Perez snatched the weapon away and was about to use it, but the ref warned her. Jade took advantage of the distraction and hit a DDT on top of the kendo stick for the win.

Result: Cora Jade def. Roxanne Perez

Welcome to the Generation of Jade#WWENXT #NXTHeatwave @CoraJadeWWE https://t.co/YrK0ruWK8k

Grade: B

Backstage on NXT Heatwave, Gallus approached Briggs and Jensen and got into a yelling match with the NXT UK Tag Champs.

Let them fight! #NXTHeatwave #WWENXT #JoshBriggs @BrooksJensenWWE @FallonHenleyWWE @WolfgangYoung @Joe_Coffey @m_coffey90 https://t.co/lSVhGs0xSr

Santos Escobar vs. Tony D'Angelo - Street Fight at NXT Heatwave

What an entrance! 👊☠️🇲🇽@EscobarWWE is ready to take this battle to the streets!#WWENXT #NXTHeatwave #LegadoDelFantasma https://t.co/EK9Lj0WaPt

Santos Escobar walked out in a Lucha mask and a hoodie while Tony was out in his usual tracksuit. Escobar landed a strike before the bell ran and ran at Tony right off the bell, unloading on the Don. Escobar sent him face-first into a steel chair before getting a near fall in the ring.

.@EscobarWWE is putting it all on the line for #LegadodelFantasma!#NXTHeatwave #WWENXT @TonyDangeloWWE https://t.co/p7mwEhiuAs

Escobar kept the pressure on before Tony came back with some strikes but was dropped by El Jefe. Stacks attacked Legado outside the ring and a brawl broke out, causing a distraction before Tony smacked Santos in the face with a trashcan lid. Back from the break, we saw Tony stack chairs at ringside before hitting a vertical suplex on top of them.

😮#WWENXT #NXTHeatwave @TonyDangeloWWE @EscobarWWE https://t.co/ym12QcXAs1

Stacks handed Tony a trashcan and he beat Santos with it before sending him into the ring post outside. Stacks tried to interfere but the Legado stopped him and ran their own distraction before Elektra Lopez was tackled down by Tony for trying to hand Santos a crowbar. Tony beat Santos down and stole the crowbar before they headed back to the ring.

They both ran into either corner of the ring to get their weapons but Tony was way too fast as he smacked Santos in the head with the crowbar and picked up the win. Santos Escobar is officially done with NXT. Will he show up on RAW or SmackDown next? Let us know in the comments.

Result: Tony D'Angelo def. Santos Escobar

.@EscobarWWE is GONE from #WWENXT?!? 😱@TonyDangeloWWE picks up the win at #NXTHeatwave! https://t.co/gAa28z2Tn6

Grade: A

Indi Hartwell was backstage and got a letter that looked like it was from Dexter Lumis. Blair Davenport came in and took the letter and tore it in half before declaring that she was the future of the brand.

👀👀👀 Is that letter from who we think it's from??!?!... and what is @BDavenportWWE doing here 😮 #NXTHeatwave @indi_hartwell https://t.co/UimDv1Ig4V

Mandy Rose (c) vs. Zoey Stark - NXT Women's Title Match at NXT Heatwave

.@ZoeyStarkWWE is fighting through the pain. Can she rally to defeat @WWE_MandyRose? #NXTHeatwave #WWENXT https://t.co/u9OXx5aqwk

Rose was able to dump Stark outside the ring early on and it looked like Stark hurt her knee. During the commercials, she was being checked on before the match resumed on NXT Heatwave. Back to the match, Mandy was in control in the ring while Nikkita Lyons got into a brawl with Toxic Attraction at ringside.

.@WWE_MandyRose turns @ZoeyStarkWWE inside out!#NXTHeatwave #WWENXT https://t.co/lRzqD86vHM

Mandy was working on Stark's knees and transitioned into a Boston crab before getting some kicks. Zoey got her finisher but Rose rolled out of the ring before she could get the pin. Rose hooked Stark's injured knee on the ring ropes before stealing her knee brace, only to hit a jumping knee strike with it for the win.

Result: Mandy Rose def. Zoey Stark to retain the NXT Women's Title

.@WWE_MandyRose's Toxic reign continues!#NXTHeatwave #WWENXT https://t.co/cqq8DDFU9U

Grade: B+

We got an introductory promo for Quincy Elliot before Grayson Waller said in an interview that he will debut his talk show next week. Apollo Crews will be his first guest.

"I own it. I work it. Because I am IT."The SUPER DIVA @Quincy__WWE is coming soon to #WWENXT! #NXTHeatwave https://t.co/izzJGAgJQM

Bron Breakker (c) vs. JD McDonagh - NXT Championship Match at NXT Heatwave

It's been ALL @bronbreakkerwwe so far!#NXTHeatwave #WWENXT #NXTChampionship https://t.co/C8SWTsaBqO

Breakker slapped the arrogant JD in the face right away and the rookie smiled before being sent into the corner with a suplex. McDonagh hit a neck breaker before hitting elbows to the neck and back of the champ. Breakker came back with some big pop-up spears before JD locked in a crossface.

🚨🚨🚨#NXTHeatwave #WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe https://t.co/y9wEmgAcJk

For a guy that talks a big game, JD was failing to live up to the expectations as he took a Frankensteiner from Breakker for a near fall. McDonagh got a Spanish Fly and a Brainbuster before Breakker caught him with another set of huge spears. Breakker came in with the Powerslam and picked up the rather easy win.

Result: Bron Breakker def. JD McDonagh

Grade: B

NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate came out and stood in the ring posing with his belt while Bron did the same. The two stared each other down as the show went off the air, hinting at a possible feud or even a future merging of the two brands.

It's the Big Strong Boy!! 😮 #TylerBate#NXTHeatwave #WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe https://t.co/IUd233REDL

Episode rating: B+

We got three big title matches while some big names dropped by from NXT UK at NXT Heatwave.

