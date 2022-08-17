Paul Heyman appears on WWE NXT 2.0

Legendary WWE Manager and Wise Man to the Tribal Chief Paul Heyman has featured on NXT 2.0.

The brand's special Heatwave event is live on the USA Network this evening, featuring a number of huge title matches. Bron Breakker will defend the NXT Title against JD McDonagh, and Mandy Rose will defend the NXT Women's Championship against Zoey Stark. The show kicked off with Carmelo Hayes successfully defending the NXT North American Championship against Giovanni Vinci.

The event has taken its title from the old ECW pay-per-view of the same name, which explains the narrator of its opening. Former ECW boss Paul Heyman welcomed fans to the show and ran down the match card in his distinctive tones. This was Heyman's first NXT 2.0 appearance in any context.

The last ECW Heatwave event was hosted 22 years ago in 2000 and featured Justin Credible vs Tommy Dreamer as its main event. It also saw Rhyno take on The Sandman, and Jerry Lynn take on Steve Corino.

