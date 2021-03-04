NXT GM William Regal to make monumental announcement on next week's episode

NXT General Manager William Regal has revealed that he will be making a huge announcement on next week's show. He also said that his decision will be one that will change the entire landscape of the black and gold brand.

The announcement comes on the back of the controversial finish to the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match on this week's NXT. The first-ever winners of the NXT Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez, took on the titleholders Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

However, owing to a miscommunication on the part of WWE Official Adam Pearce, the champions were able to successfully retain their titles. This did not sit well with the NXT Universe as well as the General Manager William Regal. The former King Of The Ring winner was seen arguing with Pearce during the show.

He revealed to NXT backstage correspondent, McKenzie Mitchell, that he will make a big decision next week that will shake things up on the brand.

"Because of what happened in the #WomensTagTitles Match tonight, I'm going to make an announcement next week that will change the landscape of #WWENXT." - @RealKingRegal pic.twitter.com/VL04HNhBug — WWE (@WWE) March 4, 2021

It remains to be seen what the NXT GM has planned for the black and gold brand. However, if the current rumors are any indication, it might have something to do with NXT reportedly moving to Tuesday nights following WrestleMania 37.

What happened in the Women's Tag Title match on NXT?

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match started off on the right note as the inaugural Women's Dusty Cup winners were hell-bent on usurping the reign of the RAW Superstars.

Dakota Kai gave it her all to prove to Baszler that she wasn't the same Superstar that was once intimidated by The Queen of Spades when she was on NXT.

Unfortunately for Kai and Gonzalez, the match ended in controversial fashion. The Captain Of Team Kick, who was not the legal woman in the match, was caught in the Khirifuda Clutch by Baszler and passed out.

However, the RAW referee who was brought in by Adam Pearce called for the bell after seeing Kai passing out, not realizing she wasn't the legal competitor.

The encounter for the #WomensTagTitles ended in a bit of controversy...



HOWEVER... STILL your @WWE Women's Tag Team Champions are @QoSBaszler & @NiaJaxWWE! pic.twitter.com/6B9iYkzD1b — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 4, 2021

It will be interesting to see if Kai and Gonzalez will get another opportunity at the gold and if WWE management will take some action against Pearce.