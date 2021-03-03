NXT set to move to Tuesday nights in April - Reports

WWE NXT looks set to move to Tuesday nights if there is any truth to the latest rumor hitting the internet today.

According to the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, a "very reliable source" has informed them that NXT will be moving to Tuesdays. They noted this will begin from April 13, following this year's WrestleMania, and should be announced: "fairly soon."

This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who's been paying attention the past couple of months. With the NBC Sports Network shutting down this fall and their content moving to the USA Network, it was only a matter of time.

The NHL has been a mainstay on Wednesday nights over the years on NBCSN. It only makes sense that it will take the spot that NXT currently holds this fall. WWE and the USA getting out ahead of this and making a move will benefit all parties long term.

If the rumor is confirmed, it would also end the "Wednesday Night Wars". Both NXT and AEW would have their own nights to grow their respective brands without competing with each other head-to-head.

Hearing from a very reliable source that NXT will be moving to Tuesdays starting 4/13.



Should be announced fairly soon. pic.twitter.com/FCnLhdZ8Ms — Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast 🎙 (@Matmenpodcast) March 2, 2021

Will NXT moving to Tuesday's force IMPACT Wrestling to a new night?

If this rumor becomes a reality, it will be interesting to see what IMPACT Wrestling will do going forward. It's hard to imagine that they will want to compete head-to-head with NXT on Tuesday nights.

Because Anthem owns AXS TV and IMPACT Wrestling, it shouldn't be challenging to move IMPACT to Thursday nights to avoid dealing with the black and gold brand.

This move will cause ripple effects throughout the wrestling world, and it is unknown how big of an impact it will have in the months ahead. No pun intended.

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on WWE NXT potentially moving to Tuesdays following WrestleMania? Do you think this will force IMPACT to move to Thursdays? Let us know in the comments section below.